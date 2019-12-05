Airbnb says boutique hotels and professional event venues will be exempt from the new rule.

The San Francisco-based company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos.

Airbnb says it’s in the process of identifying listings globally that may be violating the party house ban, including accommodations in Los Angeles, Miami Beach, London and Montreal. The company says it’s asking hosts to update their listings to comply with the “open invite” ban.

Airbnb is also issuing new guest behavior rules. In early 2020, guests will get a warning for one instance of excessive noise, unauthorized guests, unauthorized parking, unauthorized smoking or excessive messiness reported by a host or a neighbor. Further violations will result in account suspension or removal.

Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky announced last month that changes would be coming after five people were killed at a Halloween party shooting in Orinda, Calif.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

U.S. trade deficit drops as imports decline

The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in nearly one and a half years in October, suggesting trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter, though a broad decline in imports hinted at a slowdown in domestic demand.

Still, consumer spending is likely to remain supported by a strong labor market. Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, hitting their lowest level in seven months.

The reports countered data this week showing manufacturing activity contracting for a fourth straight month in November, a slowdown in growth in the services sector, as well as a drop in construction spending in October.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit tumbled 7.6 percent to $47.2 billion, the smallest since May 2018, as both imports and exports of goods declined. It was the second straight monthly drop in the trade bill, and the percent drop was the biggest since January.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Nissan ordered a furlough of employees for two days at the beginning of January, the latest cost-cutting move as U.S. sales continue to slide. Nissan, grappling with an aging vehicle lineup and profit at decade lows, posted a third straight monthly U.S. sales decline in November. It is closing U.S. offices on Jan. 2 and 3 to "optimize business performance and competitiveness," the company said.

Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock, is leaving the firm following a violation of the company's "relationships at work policy," the world's largest asset manager said in an internal memo on Thursday. In a separate memo to employees, Wiseman said, "I am leaving BlackRock because in recent months I engaged in a consensual relationship with one of our colleagues without reporting it."

Beyond Meat said on Thursday that its burgers will be sold at some Costco Wholesale stores, the plant-based meat maker's latest move in an increasingly competitive battle for retail shelf space. The company said its popular Beyond Burgers will be sold in states including Texas, Florida and New York for $14.99 per eight-patty pack.

Coming Friday

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for November.

— From news services

