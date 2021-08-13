The move comes after a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation of violent crimes, including rapes, at Airbnb listings. That story highlighted the lengths the home-share company will go to keep such incidents quiet — sometimes spending millions of dollars on settlement payouts and using the binding arbitration clause in its terms of service to block users from filing claims for damages in court. In the course of follow-up reporting, Bloomberg has been asking Airbnb for weeks about details surrounding its arbitration policy.
Since as early as 2011, Airbnb’s terms of service has included a clause that says any dispute arising out of a stay booked on the platform will be settled through binding arbitration. All of Airbnb’s 150 million or so users were required to agree to this when they registered, meaning they signed away the right to sue.
Branson sells stock to support businesses
Richard Branson sold about $300 million in Virgin Galactic Holdings stock, tapping his biggest listed asset again to prop up his business empire during the pandemic.
The billionaire offloaded almost 10.5 million shares — about 4 percent of the space-travel company — through a company he controls, leaving him with an 18 percent stake, according to a regulatory filing.
The proceeds will support Branson’s travel and leisure businesses, as well as help develop new and existing ventures, a Virgin Group representative said. Branson, 71, remains Virgin Galactic’s biggest shareholder.
The sale marks Branson’s first since his test flight to space last month on a Virgin Galactic plane. In April, he sold about $150 million in stock to support his other businesses and raised more than $300 million during the first half of 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.
Virgin Galactic is planning to debut tourism trips next year, adding space travel to Branson’s track record that ranges from record labels to soft drinks. The Virgin brand he founded as a mail-order retailer in 1970 has since become linked to more than 40 businesses worldwide, including British bank Virgin Money UK. Branson has a net worth of about $6.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel into the cabin. It's the second major recall of pickup trucks in the past two months for the same problem. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are some previous generation Ram 1500 pickups from 2015 through 2020.
Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher said Friday it had agreed to buy the treaty reinsurance brokerage business of Willis Towers Watson for an initial consideration of $3.25 billion. The deal comes weeks after Willis and rival Aon Plc called off their $30 billion merger that would have created the world's largest insurance broker following opposition from the Justice Department. As part of approving the merger, European regulators had demanded the sale of Willis Re, the broker's reinsurance arm, to preserve competition, and Gallagher had agreed to buy it and other assets for about $3.6 billion.
