Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher said Friday it had agreed to buy the treaty reinsurance brokerage business of Willis Towers Watson for an initial consideration of $3.25 billion. The deal comes weeks after Willis and rival Aon Plc called off their $30 billion merger that would have created the world's largest insurance broker following opposition from the Justice Department. As part of approving the merger, European regulators had demanded the sale of Willis Re, the broker's reinsurance arm, to preserve competition, and Gallagher had agreed to buy it and other assets for about $3.6 billion.