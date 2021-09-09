Ford Motor will shut down its factories in India and record roughly $2 billion in restructuring charges after failing to make significant inroads in one of the world's biggest emerging car markets. Manufacturing of vehicles for sale in India will stop immediately, and about 4,000 employees will be affected, the carmaker said in a statement Thursday. It will wind down vehicle assembly for exports in the western Gujarat state by the fourth quarter, and vehicle and engine manufacturing plants in the southern city of Chennai by the second quarter of next year.