“The variant has caused a bit of a pause on some segments of our business, particularly business travel,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said at a Cowen transportation conference, echoing commentary from other airlines. Corporate demand remains about 40 percent of the 2019 level, he said.
The outlooks weren’t universally gloomy: Carriers generally said that bookings remain strong for the upcoming holiday period, and Delta stuck by its projection for a third-quarter profit.
The comments from United and Southwest extended concerns that the expansion of cases tied to the delta variant could derail a global travel recovery after damping the end of a surprisingly strong summer travel season in the U.S.
Southwest had been the first to sound the alarm about the surge in variant cases, saying on Aug. 11 that slowing demand and a rising number of trip cancellations were reducing revenue and would make it difficult to report a third-quarter profit. Within weeks, it was joined by American, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Air and other carriers.
— Bloomberg News
RETAIL
Amazon to pay tuition for many workers
Amazon said it will pay college tuition for select front-line employees, becoming the latest big U.S. employer to offer educational perks to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.
The Seattle company said it will spend an additional $1.2 billion by 2025 on education and skills training, including, for the first time, paying the complete costs of college tuition. Amazon has offered a range of educational and job-training perks focused on in-demand fields like nursing and trucking since 2012, many under the banner of its Career Choice program. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)
Beginning in January, more than 750,000 of Amazon’s U.S. employees, mostly hourly workers in its logistics unit, would be eligible for paid tuition at “hundreds” of education partners, the company said in a statement Thursday. The benefit applies to workers seeking bachelor’s or associate degrees, as well as high school completion and English as a second language proficiency certificates.
The announcement follows similar moves from some of Amazon’s biggest retail rivals. Walmart in July said it would pay the costs of tuition and books for its hourly staffers. Target last month said it would offer free undergraduate degrees to more than 340,000 employees at its U.S. stores.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The United States and Mexico on Thursday resumed high-level economic talks for the first time in four years as the two sides signaled they need greater cooperation to combat the challenges of climate change, workers' rights and immigration. The so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) will seek to pursue economic opportunities beyond the trade issues covered in the new North America trade agreement that took effect in 2020.
Ford Motor will shut down its factories in India and record roughly $2 billion in restructuring charges after failing to make significant inroads in one of the world's biggest emerging car markets. Manufacturing of vehicles for sale in India will stop immediately, and about 4,000 employees will be affected, the carmaker said in a statement Thursday. It will wind down vehicle assembly for exports in the western Gujarat state by the fourth quarter, and vehicle and engine manufacturing plants in the southern city of Chennai by the second quarter of next year.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for August.
— From news services