The grim forecast comes as airlines seek to gradually restart operations. Industry debt has jumped by about $120 billion, a level many carriers will be unable to sustain without governments stepping in to convert borrowing into equity, the trade body said.

“Losses this year will be the biggest in aviation history,” IATA chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said on a call with reporters.

— Bloomberg News

REGULATORS

FCC proposes record fine in robocall case

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting $225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making about 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls.

The order names two individuals using business names including Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom. The FCC said robocalls falsely claimed to offer health insurance plans from major health insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealth.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday that a group of state attorneys general is going to file action against the companies in U.S. District Court.

— Reuters

WORLD ECONOMY

IMF seeks debt relief for struggling nations

The head of the International Monetary Fund called on private creditors to join the Group of 20 in providing debt relief for the world’s poorest nations, saying the alternative to suspension and restructuring is defaults.

A debt-service suspension would provide time for restructuring debt on a case-by-case basis in countries where debt sustainability needs to be restored, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a webcast with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

Private investors last month said they may offer low-income countries cash to ease the burden of $140 billion in debt payments due this year to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the voluntary nature of the proposal may mean it falls short of easing the unsustainable burden carried by some developing nations, according to Jubilee Debt Campaign, an advocacy group.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Macy’s said Tuesday that roughly several hundred stores that have reopened are performing better than anticipated as it disclosed an update on its fiscal first-quarter results. Macy’s was forced to close its roughly 800 stores in mid-March and saw its sales evaporate. The company said Tuesday that it will likely report sales of $3.02 billion for the three-month period that ended May 2. That would mark a 45 percent drop from the $5.5 billion in the year-ago period and is in line with its previous estimates released late last month.

The company says all of its stores, including Blue Mercury, are expected to be open for curbside pickup by Friday.

A Goldman Sachs Group investment banker was sentenced to a year of home confinement and 1,500 hours of community service for providing stolen client information to a Swiss man at the center of a global insider-trading ring that generated tens of millions of dollars in illegal profit. Bryan Cohen, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in January, admitted passing tips about Buffalo Wild Wings and Syngenta AG to Marc Demane Debih, a Swiss trader who is cooperating with prosecutors after his arrest last year. Cohen, 34, was sentenced Tuesday via video conference by U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for May.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for May.