The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period, which also topped Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.
Alcoa shares have risen 50 percent since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16 percent.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.51, more than doubling in the past 12 months.
— Associated Press
STREAMING SERVICES
Walt Disney Co. plans to build new campus
Walt Disney Co. said Thursday that it plans to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated.
The company already has a theme park resort, Walt Disney World, that is the size of the city of San Francisco, located outside Orlando.
The new Disney campus will be located about 20 miles to the east of Disney World, in a neighborhood by Orlando International Airport.
“Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax,” D’Amaro said in the employee letter.
While the California-based company is still figuring out which employees will be asked to relocate, it probably will be those in the parks division who aren’t working full-time at Disneyland in California or in the international parks business.
Workers asked to relocate will have 18 months to make the move, D’Amaro said.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Leslie Wexner is unloading about $745 million worth of shares in L Brands., the retailer that includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, bringing his stock sales in the apparel group he founded to $1.2 billion for 2021. The billionaire is selling stock in the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer through a secondary offering managed by JPMorgan Chase, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The sale is set to close Monday. Wexner, 83, stepped down from L Brand’s board in May following his retirement as chief executive last year. Shares in the company have soared more than 700 percent since hitting a five-year low in early 2020 as the retailer aimed to shore up its underwear and bath products businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This week, L Brands raised guidance for second-quarter earnings and said its Bath & Body Works unit would pursue a $1.5 billion share buyback after Victoria’s Secret is spun off. A spokesperson for L Brands and Wexner declined to comment.
People’s United Financial on Thursday reported
second-quarter earnings of $170.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Bridgeport, Conn.-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share. The holding company for People’s United Bank posted adjusted revenue of $479.9 million, missing Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.3 million.
— From news services