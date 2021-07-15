Leslie Wexner is unloading about $745 million worth of shares in L Brands., the retailer that includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, bringing his stock sales in the apparel group he founded to $1.2 billion for 2021. The billionaire is selling stock in the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer through a secondary offering managed by JPMorgan Chase, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The sale is set to close Monday. Wexner, 83, stepped down from L Brand’s board in May following his retirement as chief executive last year. Shares in the company have soared more than 700 percent since hitting a five-year low in early 2020 as the retailer aimed to shore up its underwear and bath products businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This week, L Brands raised guidance for second-quarter earnings and said its Bath & Body Works unit would pursue a $1.5 billion share buyback after Victoria’s Secret is spun off. A spokesperson for L Brands and Wexner declined to comment.