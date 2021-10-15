Toyota cut its global car production target for November by about 15 percent from an earlier plan as a shortage of parts continues to weigh on the world's No. 1 automaker. The Japanese company initially planned to make 1 million cars next month but now expects to do about 850,000 to 900,000 units, it said in a statement Friday. Toyota's full-year production target of 9 million vehicles for the 12 months ending March 31, 2022, will be maintained, however, "due to the easing of restrictions on Covid-19 in Southeast Asia."