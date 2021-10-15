The regulator ruled that Amazon violated the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation through its processing of users’ personal data. The decision was triggered by a 2018 complaint from French privacy rights group La Quadrature du Net.
The world’s biggest online retailer has drawn scrutiny in recent years for the vast trove of data it has amassed on customers and partners, including independent merchants that sell on its retail marketplace, users of its Alexa digital assistant, and shoppers whose browsing and purchase history inform what Amazon shows them on its website.
Amazon declined to comment on the appeal but referred to a previous statement in July that “there has been no data breach, and no customer data has been exposed to any third party.”
Amazon previously said it “strongly” disagreed with the authority’s findings.
The company says it collects data to improve the customer experience and sets guidelines governing what employees can do with it. Some lawmakers and regulators have raised concerns that the company has used what it knows to give itself an unfair advantage in the marketplace.
FINANCE
Ransomware activity is rising, report finds
There was $590 million in suspicious activity related to ransomware in the first six months of 2021, exceeding the entire amount in 2020, when $416 million was reported, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The average amount of reported ransomware transactions per month in 2021 was $102.3 million, according to the report. If the trend continues, suspicious-activity reports (SARs) filed in 2021 “are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than SARs filed in the previous 10 years combined,” according to the report.
U.S.-based cybersecurity companies filed most of the SARs related to ransomware, while banks and cryptocurrency exchanges filed more than a third of the reports. The reports reflect just how quickly ransomware attacks have grown.
The agency’s report offers new insight into the scale of ransomware attacks, which are devastating U.S. businesses and affecting critical infrastructure. A Treasury spokesperson said the SARs don’t represent all ransomware payments.
Reporting ransomware payments to the Treasury via a suspicious-activity report is often a requirement of cybersecurity insurance policies, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Treasury Department also identified 68 ransomware variants, noting that the most commonly reported types were REvil, Conti and DarkSide.
Also in Business
Toyota cut its global car production target for November by about 15 percent from an earlier plan as a shortage of parts continues to weigh on the world's No. 1 automaker. The Japanese company initially planned to make 1 million cars next month but now expects to do about 850,000 to 900,000 units, it said in a statement Friday. Toyota's full-year production target of 9 million vehicles for the 12 months ending March 31, 2022, will be maintained, however, "due to the easing of restrictions on Covid-19 in Southeast Asia."
Goldman Sachs reported a 66 percent surge in third-quarter earnings that swept past expectations Friday, as Wall Street's biggest investment bank rode a record wave of mergers and acquisition activity that has also boosted profit for other big U.S. banks. Goldman, which generates a third of its revenue from its investment bank through lucrative fees from advising on deals, reported a jump in advisory fees, as large companies and financial sponsors embarked on a slew of transformative deals.
Porsche's electric Taycan has outsold the 911 combustion-era flagship for the first time, underscoring the German sports-car-maker's accelerating shift toward battery power. The Taycan sedan, competing with Tesla's Model S, edged past its stablemate by a few hundred cars in the year through September, with 28,640 vehicles sold, Porsche said Friday.
