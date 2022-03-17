Story continues below advertisement

Amazon’s announcement came after a regulatory waiting period expired. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

FTC spokeswoman Lindsay Kryzak declined to comment on the Amazon deal. “We reiterate that the Commission does not approve transactions and may challenge a deal at any time if it determines that it violates the law,” she said in a statement.

The FTC has been navigating a surge in merger filings, and last year it said that the law allows the agency to determine a merger is illegal even after the companies have merged. When it is unable to investigate deals by the regulatory deadline, the agency has sent letters to some companies warning them that the agency may later determine the deal was unlawful and that they’re proceeding “at their own risk.”

— Cat Zakrzewski

Pfizer, Moderna face vaccine patent lawsuit

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said it had filed lawsuits against Pfizer and Moderna, alleging that the companies had infringed its patents for their coronavirus vaccines.

The biotechnology company claimed that lipid nanoparticle technology it developed was an important component of the vaccines, which have been given to millions of Americans and generated billions in revenue for Pfizer and Moderna. Alnylam said it is seeking damages.

Alnylam uses lipid nanoparticles to deliver treatments into the body that silence malfunctioning genes, and numerous biotech companies are using them as a tool to advance genetic medicine. Pfizer and Moderna use lipid nanoparticles to protect the fragile messenger RNA that makes their covid shots work.

Alnylam said it won’t seek an injunction or try to impede the production, sale or distribution of the vaccines.

Moderna said in a statement that Alnylam’s suit was “blatant opportunism” and that its nanoparticles “do not resemble Alnylam’s work.” The company said it designed proprietary lipids after discovering years ago that the Alnylam-style lipids didn’t work for delivering mRNA directly into the arm.

Pfizer, which has invested to scale up production of its lipid nanoparticles and clinched deals with partners to bolster supply, didn’t immediately respond.

— Bloomberg News

SEC weighs in on Wendy's pork dispute

The Securities and Exchange Commission directed Wendy’s to include a shareholder proposal in its proxy materials that could force the company to disclose the use of gestation crates in its pork supply chain.

If passed, the proposal, from the Humane Society of the United States, would require the burger chain to disclose whether its supply chain uses the stalls to house pregnant sows. The Ohio-based company objected to including the proposal.

But in a letter to both parties dated March 16, the SEC sided with the animal-welfare group. “We are unable to concur in your view that the company may exclude the proposal,” the regulator said.

The SEC’s move to let the proposal be considered comes amid a high-profile proxy fight on the same issue between McDonald’s and activist investor Carl Icahn. Icahn has teamed up with the Humane Society to propose new board members for McDonald’s, escalating his demands that it force suppliers to stop using gestation crates.

Wendy’s has “followed the guidance for sow housing systems from the state of Ohio and that guidance was supported by HSUS based on public announcements,” company spokesperson Heidi Schauer said. “Animal health and well-being is important to us.”

— Bloomberg News

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains. Unemployment rolls were the smallest in 52 years in early March, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday also showed. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ending March 12.

Dollar General on Thursday forecast sales and profit for 2022 above estimates, as higher prices of everyday essentials make more Americans frugal and turn to discount stores for their groceries and household supplies. U.S. discount stores have seen improving store traffic, as people gradually resume their pre-pandemic life after an omicron-led pause. The pandemic-led trend of cooking at home, however, has sustained as restaurants have raised prices, keeping grocery sales elevated. Dollar General, in particular, has been adding fresh produce.