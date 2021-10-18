

The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the country, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels. Only 0.3 percent of the Ford Foundation’s endowment is directly invested in fossil fuel companies, Ford Foundation President Darren Walker said in a statement on the organization’s website. The foundation says it will invest its energy portfolio in alternative and renewable energy, and funds that “address the threat of climate change, and support the transition to a green economy.”



Coal-fired electricity generation in the United States is expected to be higher this year because of soaring natural gas prices and relatively stable coal prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Monday. U.S. natural gas prices have soared on strong demand and record global gas prices. The EIA said it expects 22 percent more U.S. coal-fired generation in 2021 than in 2020, marking the first year-on-year increase since 2014.



Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and about the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives. The company said in a blog post Sunday that those high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse,” a futuristic notion for connecting online that uses augmented and virtual reality.