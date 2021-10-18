Amazon said Monday that the average starting pay of U.S. jobs was $18 an hour. Amazon has also been offering signing bonuses of up $3,000, depending on location, and as much as an additional $3 per hour for overnight or weekend shifts.
Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon this summer, also owns The Washington Post.
— Bloomberg News
MANUFACTURING
Industrial production dropped in September
U.S. industrial production fell 1.3 percent in September, much more than expected, as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity.
The Federal Reserve reported Monday that nearly half, or 0.6 percent, of the overall decline in total industrial production was attributable to the hurricane.
It was the worst showing since February’s 3.1 percent decline, when severe winter storms hammered much of the country, disrupting a wide swath of manufacturing activities, including for the auto industry and chemical plants.
Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. The government said manufacturing output fell 0.7 percent, dragged down by a 7.2 percent decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. Outside the auto industry, factory output declined 0.3 percent, the government said.
— Associated Press
REAL ESTATE
Zillow pauses U.S. home-buying
Zillow is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.
Zillow, which acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, will stop pursuing new purchases for the remainder of the year as it works through a backlog of properties already in its pipeline.
“We’re operating within a labor- and supply-constrained economy inside a competitive real estate market,” chief operating officer Jeremy Wacksman said in a statement.
Zillow is best known for publishing real estate listings online and calculating estimated home values that let users keep track of how much their home is worth.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the country, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels. Only 0.3 percent of the Ford Foundation’s endowment is directly invested in fossil fuel companies, Ford Foundation President Darren Walker said in a statement on the organization’s website. The foundation says it will invest its energy portfolio in alternative and renewable energy, and funds that “address the threat of climate change, and support the transition to a green economy.”
Coal-fired electricity generation in the United States is expected to be higher this year because of soaring natural gas prices and relatively stable coal prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Monday. U.S. natural gas prices have soared on strong demand and record global gas prices. The EIA said it expects 22 percent more U.S. coal-fired generation in 2021 than in 2020, marking the first year-on-year increase since 2014.
Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and about the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives. The company said in a blog post Sunday that those high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse,” a futuristic notion for connecting online that uses augmented and virtual reality.
From news reports