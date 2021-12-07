“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” the company said on its status dashboard. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
“We are pursuing multiple mitigation paths in parallel, and have seen some signs of recovery, but we do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time.”
Downdetector.com showed more than 28,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, including its namesake e-commerce website. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting many users.
Other services, including Amazon’s Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot, were also facing issues, according to their social media pages. Ring said it was aware of the issue and working to resolve it, while iRobot said a major AWS outage was affecting its iRobot Home app.
Enbridge is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator.
North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its current arrangement, which allows producers to decide the volumes they want to ship each month, or a system that would ensure tolls are enough to cover costs and provide a return on investments, chief executive Al Monaco said in a presentation Tuesday.
The Mainline pipeline network ships more than 3 million barrels of crude a day from Alberta to the Midwest, where it connects to the Gulf Coast, as well as Ontario and Quebec. It includes the Lines 3 and 5 conduits that have faced opposition in the United States.
New tolling options are being discussed after Canada Energy Regulator rejected Enbridge’s proposal to offer as much as 90 percent of space on its Mainline to companies with long-term contracts. Enbridge sought the new system to ensure that it could keep pipelines full as it faces increasing competition from projects that have contracted space, including the Trans Mountain expansion scheduled to be completed as early as next year.
The incentive-based version of the current tolling arrangement could be implemented by the middle of 2023, but reaching consensus can be “difficult” among those who use the Mainline, said Colin Gruending, the company’s president of liquid pipelines. Switching to what is known as a cost-of-service system would take longer, he said.
Also in business
Nestle is selling a portion of its stake in cosmetics maker L'Oreal for 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion). Following the sale of 22.3 million shares for 400 euros ($450) each, Nestle will own 20.1 percent of Clichy, France-based L'Oreal. Nestle held a 23.3 percent stake at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nestle "remains fully supportive of the company's value creation strategy," according to a statement, and will retain its two positions on L'Oreal's board.
Carlyle Group sold a portfolio of six wind farms in northern and western New York to power company AES. The Valcour Wind Energy portfolio comprises 612 megawatts of wind farms in Clinton, Wyoming and Franklin counties, about 25 percent of New York's existing wind capacity, according to a statement Tuesday. Terms weren't disclosed. The state has set a goal of getting 70 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.
