AWS is the world’s largest provider of cloud-computing services, which let customers rent data storage and processing capabilities over the web instead of running their own datacenters. AWS, which competes in the business of providing computing infrastructure via the cloud against Microsoft and Google, has emerged as Amazon’s most profitable business.

AD

AD

Amazon held 45 percent of the global market in 2019, according to the market research firm Gartner. Companies as diverse as Netflix, Kellogg’s, and Airbnb run significant pieces of their computing operations on AWS. Amazon’s dominance also comes with a price: when it’s operations go down, they can take out wide swathes of the web, as Wednesday’s outage showed.

Amazon’s next closest cloud-infrastructure competition, Microsoft, held 17.9 percent of the market last year, Gartner said.

As Amazon wrestled to resolve the outage, it offered little in the way of explanation.

“We are working toward resolution,” Amazon spokeswoman Mary Camarata said.

A few hours after the outage began, Amazon wrote on the AWS status page that it had ‘identified the root cause’ of the problem and was working to resolve it. By mid-afternoon on the East Coast, Amazon had updated its status report, saying it “expect(s) full recovery to still take up to a few hours.”

AD

AD

The outage appeared to be limited to the collection of datacenters Amazon runs that are scattered over a handful of northern Virginia cities, according to the AWS status webpage. That datacenter grouping, known as a “region” in cloud-computing lingo, is the oldest in Amazon’s operations, having launched in 2006.

The impact of the outage was felt broadly. New account activation and the mobile app for streaming media service Roku were hampered, even as the streaming service continued to work on televisions, spokeswoman Tricia Mifsud said via email. And the Target-owned Shipt delivery service could receive and process some orders, though it was “taking steps to manage capacity” because of the outage, spokeswoman Danielle Schumann said in an email. Photo storage service Flickr tweeted that customers couldn’t log in or create an account because of the AWS outage.

The AWS disruption took down some features, such as the ability to log in or watch video, of the Ring security camera system, Ring spokeswoman Yassi Shahmiri confirmed. Amazon owns Ring. iRobot tweeted that the AWS outage was “currently impacting our iRobot Home App” that manages its Roomba vacuums. Autodesk noted on its product status web page that the AWS outage was “impacting multiple” services and applications from the design software company.

AD

AD

News sites such as The Wall Street Journal and The Chicago Tribune also noted that the outage affected their operations.

Amazon is best known for its massive e-commerce site. But AWS is the business that generates the most profit for Amazon. In the last quarter, AWS generated $11.6 billion in sales, 12 percent of the company’s overall revenue, but $3.5 billion in operating income, or 57 percent of its profits.

Amazon pioneered cloud-computing, launching AWS in 2006 to offer companies the ability to run their technical operations on the company’s vast array of servers. The business helped spark tech startups who could rent computing as they needed it, rather than laying out large sums of money to purchase their own hardware and software. Later, bigger corporations turned to cloud-computing as it proved its value.

AD

AD

A massive AWS outage two years ago disabled large chunks of the internet, including sites including Slack, Medium and Quora. That outage, which also hit the northern Virginia region, was caused by human error, when an employee mistyped a command, taking down huge chunks of the system that knocked out AWS’s core storage service.