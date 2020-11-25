AWS is the world’s largest provider of cloud-computing services, which let customers rent data storage and processing capabilities over the web instead of running their own datacenters. AWS, which competes in the business of providing computing infrastructure via the cloud against Microsoft and Google, has emerged as Amazon’s most profitable business.

Amazon held 45 percent of the global market in 2019, according to the market research firm Gartner. Companies as diverse as Netflix, Kellogg’s, and Airbnb run significant pieces of their computing operations on AWS. Amazon’s dominance also comes with a price: when it’s operations go down, they can take out wide swathes of the web, as Wednesday’s outage showed.

Amazon’s next closest cloud-infrastructure competition, Microsoft, held 17.9 percent of the market last year, Gartner said.

As Amazon wrestled to resolve the outage, it offered little in the way of explanation.

“We are working toward resolution,” Amazon spokeswoman Mary Camarata said.

A few hours after the outage began, Amazon wrote on the AWS status page that it had ‘identified the root cause’ of the problem and was working to resolve it.

The outage appeared to be limited to the collection of datacenters Amazon runs that are scattered over a handful of northern Virginia cities, according to the AWS status webpage. That datacenter grouping, known as a “region” in cloud-computing lingo, is the oldest in Amazon’s operations, having launched in 2006.

It’s unclear how widespread Wednesday’s outage is. The AWS disruption took down the Ring security camera system, which is owned by Amazon. Ring spokeswoman Yassi Shahmiri confirmed. iRobot tweeted that the AWS outage was “currently impacting our iRobot Home App” that manages its Roomba vacuums. Autodesk noted on its product status web page that the AWS outage was “impacting multiple” services and applications from the design software company.

News sites such as The Wall Street Journal and The Chicago Tribune also noted that the outage affected their operations.

A massive AWS outage two years ago disabled large chunks of the internet, including sites including Slack, Medium and Quora. That outage, which also hit the northern Virginia region, was caused by human error, when an employee mistyped a command, taking down huge chunks of the system that knocked out AWS’s core storage service.