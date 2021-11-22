Walt Disney amended the final year of a TV distribution deal that lets AT&T's HBO carry movies from the former Fox studio, gaining the right to share some titles with its Disney-Plus and Hulu streaming services. The deal, which lets HBO run films after they appear in theaters, is a holdover from when Fox was a separate company. The deal, which still expires at the end of 2022, will include a shorter exclusive period for the films in theaters and advertising rights when they appear on the firm's respective streaming services. HBO will hold exclusive rights to roughly half of the films, with the rest shared with Disney.