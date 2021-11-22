The Justice Department declined to comment Monday. The government and airlines on Friday backed a proposed trial date of September 2022, but that schedule has not yet been approved by a U.S. judge.
The partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department shortly before the end of the Trump administration. The Justice Department said the alliance would cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars.
The airlines argue the Justice Department and states should allow the alliance to continue to prove itself in the market. They note their commitments to expansion, oversight and measures to address possible anticompetitive effects.
The Justice Department complaint said the partnership at least partially removed JetBlue as a disruptive maverick that would work to drive down prices.
— Reuters
RIDE-HAILING INDUSTRY
Canada's Uber to take cannabis orders
Uber Technologies will allow users in Ontario, Canada, to place orders for cannabis on its Uber Eats app, marking the ride-hailing giant’s foray into the booming business, a company spokesperson said Monday.
Uber Eats will list cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke on its marketplace on Monday, following which customers can place orders from the Uber Eats app and then pick it up at their nearest Tokyo Smoke store, the spokesperson said.
Uber, which already delivers liquor through its Eats unit, has had its sights set on the burgeoning cannabis market for some time now. Its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, told media in April that the company will consider delivering cannabis when the legal coast is clear in the United States.
With more than three years into Canada’s legalization of recreational cannabis, the country is trying to fix its ailing pot market, where illegal producers still control a large share of total annual sales.
The partnership will help Canadian adults purchase safe, legal cannabis, helping combat the underground illegal market, which still accounts for over 40 percent of all non-medical cannabis sales nationally, Uber said Monday.
Cannabis sales in Canada will total $4 billion in 2021 and are forecast to grow to $6.7 billion in 2026, according to data from industry research firm BDS Analytics.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Walt Disney amended the final year of a TV distribution deal that lets AT&T's HBO carry movies from the former Fox studio, gaining the right to share some titles with its Disney-Plus and Hulu streaming services. The deal, which lets HBO run films after they appear in theaters, is a holdover from when Fox was a separate company. The deal, which still expires at the end of 2022, will include a shorter exclusive period for the films in theaters and advertising rights when they appear on the firm's respective streaming services. HBO will hold exclusive rights to roughly half of the films, with the rest shared with Disney.
Ericsson, the Swedish telecom equipment maker, is buying U.S. cloud communications company Vonage in a $6.2 billion deal that will help it expand wireless services for business customers. The acquisition would also give it access to software developers who can build new applications to take advantage of features built into new fifth generation high speed wireless networks that Ericsson is building.
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose unexpectedly in October to the highest level since the start of the year, pointing to healthy demand as more buyers take advantage of stronger job growth and low mortgage rates. Contract closings increased 0.8 percent from the prior month to an annualized 6.34 million, figures from the National Association of Realtors showed Monday.
— From news services