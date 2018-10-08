AIRLINE INDUSTRY

American limits rebooking on rivals

American Airlines is telling employees to think twice before rebooking stranded customers on rival airlines, and regular economy-class passengers are the most likely to suffer when there are long delays or canceled flights.

A new policy at American directs airport agents not to rebook economy passengers on competing airlines — with no stated limit on how long they must wait for a seat on another American flight. A manager can make exceptions in a few cases, such as when people are flying to a wedding or funeral and when people would be stranded overnight with no hotel room.

Agents can put economy passengers on American’s international partner airlines, but that won’t help customers flying within the U.S.

By contrast, American told agents in late September to help the airline’s best customers get to their destinations quickly, even if it means putting them on Delta or United.

Elite-level members of American’s frequent-flier program and people who bought a first-class or business-class ticket can be booked on another airline if they face a delay of at least five hours — and even sooner for the highest level of elite customers.

The policy highlights the growing divide between airlines’ best customers and everyone else. It also shows how, for many travelers, flying on the biggest airlines is becoming more like taking a discount airline, with cramped planes, fewer perks and more extra fees.

— Associated Press

MEDIA

Walmart, MGM partner to create video content

Walmart said on Monday it will partner with movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to create content for its Vudu video-on-demand service, which the retailer bought eight years ago.

Walmart has been trying to prop up Vudu’s monthly viewership, which remains well below that of competitors like Netflix and Hulu, which is controlled by Walt Disney Co., Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox.

Media outlets have reported Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart was looking to launch a subscription streaming video service to rival Netflix and make a foray into producing television shows to attract customers.

But company sources told Reuters that Walmart is not planning such a move and that the company does not intend to spend billions of dollars on producing or acquiring exclusive content. The retailer continues, however, to look at options to boost its video-on-demand business and offer programs that target customers who live outside big cities.

Walmart and MGM will make the announcement at the NewFronts conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday and unveil the name of the first production under the partnership.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Widening income inequality will likely hit the U.S. government's top-notch credit rating as it struggles to contain political and social divisions at a time when deficits are on the rise, ratings firm Moody's said on Monday. Moody's however maintained its "AAA stable" rating on U.S. debt.

General Electric said on Monday it plans to sell a portfolio of $1 billion in energy investments to Apollo Global Management, as the U.S. conglomerate sheds assets in its finance arm to focus on its industrial business. GE, which replaced its chief executive John Flannery in a surprise move earlier this month with outsider Larry Culp, has been divesting assets from its finance unit since 2015.

Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is in final negotiations to buy a multimillion-dollar studio complex on the edge of the state's largest city, government and corporate leaders announced Monday. It's the company's first purchase of such a property, and upcoming production work in Albuquerque and at other spots around New Mexico is forecast to result in $1 billion in spending over the next decade. Netflix earlier announced it was establishing its first European production hub in Spain.

— From news services