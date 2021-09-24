Following summer weather issues, two-thirds of cancellations were “due to management’s failure to connect pilots with airplanes,” the resolution said. The union also said it would warn potential new pilots about how American’s scheduling policy could affect their quality of life.
The airline’s problems came to a head this summer when it scrapped 950 flights from its schedule in the first two weeks in July. That followed the cancellation of 775 over one weekend that the union says affected 60,000 travelers, as weather exacerbated a shortage of pilots. The union, whose complaint cites poor performance since American’s 2013 merger with US Airways, is targeting upper-middle managers responsible for operations, a spokesman said Friday.
American declined to comment on the resolution. The carrier pointed to a memo sent to pilots ahead of the Labor Day weekend that noted improvements in their training and staffing, a 30 percent drop in cancellations tied to pilot availability and reduced use of reserves.
The Fort Worth-based airline and the union are in negotiations for a new contract.
UTILITIES
PG&E charged with manslaughter in fire
PG&E, the California utility that went bankrupt after its equipment sparked deadly wildfires, has been charged with multiple crimes, including manslaughter, in connection with a 2020 blaze that killed four people.
Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett, at a news conference Friday, said 31 charges were filed against the utility related to the Zogg Fire in Northern California, about 100 miles from the Oregon border. The blaze burned more than 56,000 acres and destroyed 204 buildings.
The charges are the latest blow for the utility, which emerged from bankruptcy last year after its equipment was blamed for starting some of the worst blazes in California history. Among them was the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. PG&E remains on criminal probation tied to a deadly natural gas explosion.
Evidence suggests the Zogg Fire was caused by a tree falling on the utility’s equipment, according to the judge overseeing PG&E’s criminal probation and federal prosecutors. The company estimates total liability from the blaze at $375 million, according to a government filing in July. That figure that could increase with another criminal case.
Also in Business
Nike lowered its sales outlook as production and shipping delays hobbled the company's efforts to meet strong demand for shoes and athletic clothing. Sales this quarter may fall as factory closures in Vietnam prevent Nike from keeping up with consumer demand, the world's largest athletic clothing maker said Thursday. Factory shutdowns in Vietnam due to a covid-19 resurgence are hitting athletic clothing makers hard as they're unable to supply enough shoes to consumers across the world.
Sales of new U.S. homes rose in August by more than forecast, reaching a four-month high and suggesting demand is stabilizing as builders make gradual headway on backlogs. Purchases of new single-family homes increased 1.5 percent to a 740,000 annualized pace following an upwardly revised 729,000 in July, government data showed Friday.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said the U.S. economy is experiencing "fundamental shifts" as people and businesses pivot to "meet the demands of a new reality." Powell made the remarks Friday in a brief opening statement to a Fed Listens event. He didn't comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in his prepared text.
