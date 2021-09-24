The airline’s problems came to a head this summer when it scrapped 950 flights from its schedule in the first two weeks in July. That followed the cancellation of 775 over one weekend that the union says affected 60,000 travelers, as weather exacerbated a shortage of pilots. The union, whose complaint cites poor performance since American’s 2013 merger with US Airways, is targeting upper-middle managers responsible for operations, a spokesman said Friday.