AIRLINE INDUSTRY

American: Mechanics disregard court order

American Airlines Group mechanics and their union have ignored a court order to end an alleged work slowdown, extending and worsening flight delays that have devastated busy summer operations, the carrier said in a court filing.

The number of aircraft out of service to start each day remains above the past two summers’ average, even after a temporary restraining order was issued against the TWU-IAM Association on June 14, the airline said.

The late Wednesday filing ratchets up tension between American and the union, the only major labor group that hasn’t had a new contract since the airline merged with US Airways in December 2013. Federal mediators suspended negotiations in April, saying they didn’t see a way to resolve differences.

American says the slowdown is the union’s effort to gain leverage in the talks. The TWU-IAM Association declined to comment Thursday on American’s latest filing, saying it would respond in court. In an email exchange with American’s attorneys that was included in the documents, lawyers for the union “adamantly” disagreed with claims it hadn’t complied with the temporary restraining order.

American is seeking a permanent injunction against the union, with a one-day trial set for July 1. The airline earlier said the flight disruptions were affecting 11,000 passengers a day. The union represents 30,000 American employees, including mechanics, baggage handlers and other airport ramp workers.

The increased number of planes out of service at the start of each day has disrupted flights at all of American’s major hubs, with the biggest effect in Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Chicago and Philadelphia, the carrier said.

— Bloomberg News

ENVIRONMENT

PepsiCo to try out cans for its Aquafina water

PepsiCo, amid an industry-wide backlash against plastic, will experiment with putting its Aquafina water in cans.

The beverage giant will begin selling the cans next year, offering them to partners such as stadiums and restaurants, PepsiCo said Thursday. The company will also try out the repackaged product at some retail stores.

If the new packaging catches on, it would be one of the highest-profile cases of companies ditching plastic. Aquafina is a top-selling water brand in the United States — along with Coca-Cola Co.’s Dasani — and it’s nearly synonymous with the clear plastic bottles that have lined supermarket shelves for decades.

Aluminum cans generally contain more reused material than plastic bottles, and consumers are more likely to recycle them. They’re also less likely to float away in the ocean.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Attunity, a company that manages and safeguards data, left internal files exposed on the Internet for clients including Ford Motor Co. and Toronto-Dominion Bank, in the latest example of sensitive information being publicly accessible online. Passwords and network information about Attunity were revealed, along with emails and technology designs from some of its high-profile customers. Researchers at UpGuard, a cybersecurity firm, found over a terabyte of data left unsecured by Attunity last month.

Scott Gottlieb, who stepped down as the chief of the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, is joining Pfizer's board of directors. Gottlieb, 47, was celebrated by pharmaceutical companies during his time atop the FDA for moving quickly to bring new treatments to market. A medical doctor, he served as commissioner from May 2017 until this April.

The average age of cars and trucks in the United States has hit a record 11.8 years, as better quality and technology keep vehicles on the road longer. The 2019 figures from data provider IHS Markit show the rate of increase is slowing, but the average age is still expected to go over 12 years early in the next decade.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for May.