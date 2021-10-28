The checking account is slated to come with a $300 cash bonus for new users of the account and an annual percentage yield of 1.1 percent. Starting next year, customers of the product will also be able to earn AmEx’s membership rewards points and redeem them for deposits into their accounts.
Throughout the pandemic, spending by small and medium-size businesses — or those with less than $300 million in annual revenue — has been a surprising bright spot for AmEx, which has seen overall volumes on its network suffer amid travel restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic. That’s because such business customers are mostly in industries that have thrived during the pandemic, such as construction, professional services and health care, AmEx has said.
The company is already the largest provider of small-business credit cards in the United States. AmEx has been looking to capture a greater share of those customers’ business in the hopes of becoming a one-stop shop for all their financial needs.
— Bloomberg News
PHARMACEUTICALS
Merck expects billions in covid drug sales
Merck’s closely watched covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir could bring in as much as $7 billion in global sales through 2022, according to the drugmaker.
The figure includes up to $1 billion in revenue this year if the experimental drug is authorized in December, Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said early Thursday on a conference call. She projected at least $5 billion in sales by the end of next year, provided it’s cleared.
Molnupiravir has become one of the most highly anticipated coronavirus medications, as the pill is relatively cheap to make and easy to transport. Merck has taken steps to make sure that the drug will be distributed widely, including in low-income countries. The drugmaker raised its annual forecast as it reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings for the year will be $5.65 to $5.70 a share, up from the earlier guidance of $5.47 to $5.57, the drugmaker said in a statement. Revenue will be $47.4 billion to $47.9 billion, compared with the earlier guidance that topped out at $47.4 billion. The projections don’t include potential molnupiravir sales.
Quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.75 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate by 20 cents, according to a statement.
The drug may become one of Merck’s leading products. Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda brought in more than $14 billion in sales last year, followed by the diabetes drug Januvia with around $5 billion and nearly $4 billion for HPV vaccine Gardasil.
— Bloomberg News
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China is aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship between the world's two largest economies that has become dangerously heated. Tai, speaking at a meeting of the National Chicken Council, said that the U.S.-China relationship has reached a point where "it feels kind of like a pile of dry tinder" and a misunderstanding "is likely to spark basically just a giant fire with really, really drastic implications for all of us."
Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes unexpectedly fell in September, probably as some potential buyers delayed purchases amid higher prices. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday that its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 2.3 percent last month to 116.7. Pending home sales fell in all four regions. Demand for housing surged early in the covid pandemic amid an exodus from cities to suburbs and other lower-density locations as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and online schooling.
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September.
— From news services