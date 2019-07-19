FINANCE

American Express gains as spending rises

American Express posted a 9 percent gain in second-quarter profits on Friday, helped by more of its card members carrying a credit card balance and increased spending on its namesake cards.

The New York company said it earned a profit of $1.76 billion, or $2.07 a share. That’s up from earnings of $1.62 billion, or $1.84 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were looking for AmEx to earn $2.03 a share, according to FactSet.

The improving economy has convinced more U.S. consumers to spend, and take on increasing amounts of credit card debt, which benefits AmEx’s bottom line. Its card members spent $311.7 billion on its cards worldwide in the quarter, up from $296.5 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, individual U.S. card member spending rose to $5,445 in the quarter, up from $5,275 in 2018.

American Express makes most of its money off fees it charges merchants to accept their cards. The more money spent by consumers at these merchants, the more AmEx earns.

AmEx has also been encouraging its customers to carry a balance, even on its traditional cards that typically had to be paid off at the end of each month. The company had $72.6 billion in loans to customers at the end of the second quarter, up from $66.3 billion a year earlier.

Other financial companies have been reporting similar gains in their consumer banking businesses.

— Associated Press

CRYPTOCURRENCY

U.S. regulators investigate BitMEX

Crypto exchange BitMEX, a platform that’s become wildly popular in Asia for letting people make big bets with little money down, is under investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The months-long CFTC probe is focused on whether BitMEX broke rules by allowing Americans to trade on the platform, which isn’t registered with the agency, said one of the sources who asked not to be named discussing the investigation, which hasn’t been made public. The regulator considers virtual currencies like bitcoin to be commodities, and it has jurisdiction over futures and other derivatives based on them.

The probe is ongoing and the regulator’s investigations often don’t lead to allegations of misconduct. The CFTC declined to comment.

“HDR Global Trading Limited, owner of BitMEX, as a matter of company policy, does not comment on any media reports about inquiries or investigations by government agencies or regulators and we have no comment on this report,” a BitMEX spokeswoman said.

BitMEX Chief Executive Officer Arthur Hayes said in January that BitMEX removes anyone who flouted company rules barring U.S. residents and nationals. However, it is possible clients masked their location, Hayes said.

— Bloomberg News

U.S. consumer sentiment improved slightly in July, holding close to the best level in more than a decade as more Americans grew optimistic about their future financial prospects. The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index edged up to 98.4 from 98.2 in June, according to data released Friday that were about in line with forecasts.

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday granted American Airlines and Qantas Airways final approval to operate a joint venture after a prior effort was rejected in 2016. An application for the joint venture covering the United States, Australia and New Zealand was rejected in November 2016 by former president Barack Obama's Transportation Department. It tentatively concluded after a 17-month review that the venture "would reduce competition and consumer choice."

Carnival Corp. executives pledged anew Friday that the cruise company is taking steps to curb ocean pollution, which was the subject of a recent $20 million federal penalty imposed because of continued environmental violations. Carnival outlined some of those steps at a hearing before a pair of skeptical Miami federal judges. Authorities say its ships have committed environmental crimes such as dumping "gray water" in prohibited places and knowingly allowing plastic to be discharged along with food waste in the Bahamas.

