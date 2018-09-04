LAWSUITS

Appeal rejected in Goldman bias case

A 13-year gender-bias fight against Goldman Sachs just moved closer to trial.

Four women who worked for the bank won class-action status in March, allowing them to represent more than 2,000 current and former female Goldman employees. The bank asked to appeal that decision, and a three-judge federal appellate panel in New York ruled against the request Tuesday.

Cristina Chen-Oster first filed a complaint against the bank with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2005, thensued five years later.

The suit alleges that the firm let its managers make biased pay and promotion decisions that systematically denied women opportunities they deserved.

— Bloomberg News

settlements

State Farm agrees to pay $250 million

State Farm agreed to pay $250 million on the brink of a trial in which customers claimed that the biggest U.S. auto insurer tried to rig the Illinois justice system to wipe out a $1 billion jury verdict from 19 years ago.

Customers were seeking as much as $8.5 billion in damages in a civil racketeering trial that was set to start Tuesday in federal court in East St. Louis. The company denied any wrongdoing in settling the claim, according to court papers. A judge granted preliminary approval to the accord and set a final hearing for December.

— Bloomberg News

MANUFACTURING

U.S. factories grew at faster pace in Aug.

U.S. factories grew at a faster pace in August as American industry continues to show robust health.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index jumped last month to 61.3 from 58.1 in July. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 24-month winning streak.

Sixteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in August, led by makers of electronic equipment, clothing, textiles and paper products. New orders, production and inventories grew faster, and factories were hiring.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The health-care venture of Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday hired Jack Stoddard as chief operating officer. Stoddard was previously general manager for digital health at Comcast. His appointment is effective Tuesday, said a spokeswoman for the venture. The three companies announced the joint venture in January, saying U.S. health-care costs were rising too fast and hurting economic growth. Surgeon, author and industry critic Atul Gawande was appointed chief executive in June. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for July.