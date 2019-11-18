Circuit Judge Peter Hall said Sterling, a unit of Signet Jewelers, and the women were bound to arbitrator Kathleen Roberts’ view on who belonged in the class.

Signet spokesman David Bouffard said he was confident the women’s claims were “wholly without merit.”

— Reuters

Also in business

Coty agreed to pay $600 million in cash for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line, the latest move by a major beauty company to acquire trendy brands that appeal to a younger clientele. The makeup and fragrance giant will have overall responsibility for the portfolio, while Jenner, 22, part of the Kardashian clan, will lead creative efforts and communications, the companies said Monday.

T-Mobile chief executive John Legere will step down next year, the company said on Monday, less than three weeks before it goes to trial to determine the fate of its planned $26.5 billion merger with smaller rival Sprint. Legere will remain CEO until April 30, and will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert.

Ride-hailing start-up Juno once billed itself as the "anti-Uber" — a kinder, gentler way to get a ride. It's now closing down its New York-based operations, and inviting customers to join Lyft. Juno is owned by Gett, a Tel Aviv-based ride-hailing company that spent $200 million to acquire the business in 2017. The company cited "misguided regulations" on ride-hailing companies in New York City as one reason to shutter Juno.

— From news services

