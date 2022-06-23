Appeals court throws out $2.75 billion award against Cisco, saying judge had conflict

Placeholder while article actions load

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a more than $2.75 billion award against Cisco Systems, saying the trial judge should have disqualified himself after learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The 3-to-0 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was also a defeat for Centripetal Networks, a Virginia company that had sued Cisco for damages and royalties for allegedly copying five cybersecurity patents.

The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, found Cisco liable for patent infringement in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

Morgan later put the shares in a blind trust, and told the parties that the shares “did not and could not have influenced” his handling of the case.

But the appeals court said a blind trust was not the same as selling the shares, and it didn’t matter that San Jose-based Cisco had lost.

The court ordered the case reassigned to another judge, because letting Morgan stay on risked undermining public confidence in the judicial process.

Centripetal’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cisco and one of its lawyers declined to comment.

Morgan had ruled for Herndon, Va.-based Centripetal after a nonjury trial in May and June 2020.

— Reuters

Shell permits under scrutiny in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Senate will investigate Shell’s historic license renewals in the West African state to determine whether they were extended unlawfully and cost the government up to $200 million.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan formed a committee on Wednesday to probe Shell’s permits that expired in 1989 and 2019, according to a statement emailed by his spokesman. The decision followed a motion submitted by Sen. George Sekibo, who said the duration of the licenses should have been 20 years rather than 30 years under Nigerian law.

A spokesman for Shell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first extra decade of oil rights to 1989 caused the Nigerian government to lose $120 million in fees, taxes and royalties, while the second to 2019 cost another $80 million, according to Sekibo’s motion. The committee may urge the country’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to compel a joint venture headed by Shell to refund $200 million to the state “or any amount short of what was paid under the said lease agreements,” it said.

Shell operates an onshore and shallow-water joint venture in Nigeria with TotalEnergies, Eni and the state-owned energy company that obtained its production rights in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

— Bloomberg News

General Motors's Cruise has started charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco, the company said, a step toward commercialization of the service. Cruise earlier this month became the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in the U.S. city, after it overcame objections by local officials.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and a Westinghouse generator maker, MWE Investments, have agreed to drop some restrictions on who repairs their products, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said. The agency voted last year to make it a priority to push manufacturers to stop requiring consumers to use licensed dealers to repair such items as smartphones and farm equipment. Critics say the practice raises prices for consumers and shuts out independent repair shops.

— From news services

