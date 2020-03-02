That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn’t reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, some consumers in the case said.

Apple did not admit wrongdoing. As part of the settlement, the company will pay $310 million to $500 million, including about $93 million to lawyers representing consumers.

Users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the settlement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had running. They must file claims to get the award. Depending on how many people file, the $25 amount could shrink.

— Associated Press

HOUSING

Construction spending jumped in January

Spending on U.S. construction projects rose to an all-time high in January, helped by strong gains for home construction and government building projects.

The Commerce Department said Monday that construction spending increased 1.8 percent in January, the strongest monthly rise in nearly two years, pushing total spending to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.37 trillion.

Home construction spending jumped 2.1 percent, the strongest gain since August. The strength came from single-family home construction, which rose nearly 3 percent, while apartment building was unchanged.

Home building has been seeing strong gains since the summer as falling mortgage rates have helped to spur a rebound after more than a year of lagging activity.

Nonresidential construction was up 0.8 percent in January. Spending on government building projects rose 2.6 percent.

— Associated Press

MANUFACTURING

Production index retreated in February

A key gauge of U.S. manufacturing retreated to near-stagnation in February amid mounting concern that the world’s largest economy won’t be able to dodge a hit from the coronavirus.

The Institute for Supply Management index slid to 50.1 from 50.9 a month earlier, according to data.

The factory gauge clinging just above 50, the dividing line between expansion and contraction, follows January’s surprisingly strong rebound that snapped a five-month run of shrinking activity. Coronavirus concerns flaring around the globe will test just how durable that figure can be amid supply-chain disruptions and weaker production.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

New York City is suing a start-up that provides concierge services for listings on Airbnb and other home-sharing sites, saying its business model is focused on helping people flout laws against short-term rentals. The city filed suit against Guesty in state court in Manhattan, seeking records and testimony as part of an investigation of illegal short-term rentals in New York. Filed by the mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement, the suit says the information is needed to determine the impact of Guesty’s business on New York’s housing market and neighborhoods.

Clorox’s chief executive said sales of his cleaning wipes are surging as the coronavirus continues to spread. Benno Dorer said in an interview that the company is ramping up production to accommodate higher demand in United States, which accounts for 85 percent of its revenue. As concerns around the spread of the virus intensify, sales of product categories such as wipes rose in double digits last week, he added. Clorox is preparing its supply chain to meet the higher demand for disinfecting wipes, Dorer said.

Gilead Sciences agreed to buy Forty Seven for about $4.9 billion to advance into one of the hottest areas of pharmaceutical research: cancer treatments that harness the immune system to fight tumors. Gilead will acquire Forty Seven for $95.50 per share in cash in a transaction cleared by both boards, the California-based company said in a statement. Forty Seven’s experimental medicine, called magrolimab, is a monoclonal antibody in early studies for several cancers affecting the blood and lymph nodes, including acute myeloid leukemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Carmaker Tesla registered 83 new cars in Norway last month, compared with 1,016 vehicles during the same period last year, according to data from the country’s transport authority. In the Netherlands, registrations plunged 68 percent to 155 units. The results are a bad omen for two of only four countries for which Tesla breaks out revenue on a quarterly basis. Registrations in Norway and the Netherlands during the first two months of the year were down 77 percent and 42 percent, respectively. And that’s against a soft year-ago comparison — sales of the Model 3 were just getting underway in early 2019 and didn’t pick up the pace until later in the year.

— From news reports

