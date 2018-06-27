TECHNOLOGY

Apple, Samsung settle patent lawsuit

Apple and Samsung Electronics reached a settlement Wednesday in their U.S. patent battle, putting an end to a seven-year fight over smartphone designs.

The string of lawsuits started in 2011 when Apple sued Samsung for allegedly copying the design of the iPhone in the creation of its own line of smartphones.

Terms of the accord weren’t immediately disclosed. The settlement follows a damages retrial in which Apple won a $539 million jury award in May. In a previous settlement over patents with HTC, Apple didn’t disclose settlement terms. Apple and Samsung didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2012, a jury awarded Apple more than $1 billion in its initial showdown with its South Korean rival in federal court in San Jose. That verdict triggered multiple appeals all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

— Bloomberg News

MEDIA

Dr. Dre's Beats loses contract dispute

A jury found Wednesday that Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and their headphone company Beats Electronics owe a former partner $25.2 million in royalties.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury found by a 9-to-3 margin that Beats breached a contract with Steven Lamar and his company Jibe Audio.

The suit said Lamar in 2006 came to Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, with the idea for celebrity-endorsed headphones. The plaintiffs contended Lamar was owed more than $130 million for a dozen models of headphones, but the jury found he was only owed for three pairs.

The defendants acknowledged Lamar was involved in the initial plans for the headphones, but they argued he was only owed for one model and was already paid.

Beats is now owned by Apple Music.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Orders for factory goods declined in May

Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods declined for the second straight month in May, as demand for cars, metal products and aircraft fell.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that durable-goods orders — items meant to last at least three years, such as washing machines and tractors — dropped 0.6 percent in May. That followed a drop of 1 percent in April. A category that tracks business investment slipped 0.2 percent, after a healthy gain of 2.3 percent in April.

Even with May’s decline, factory output has expanded this year. Still, U.S. manufacturers are in the center of an international trade storm that may be starting to weigh on output. Tariffs have raised the prices of steel and aluminum in the United States, likely disrupting industrial supply chains. Orders for raw metals fell 0.4 percent in May.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

BP-owned Atlantic Richfield must pay nearly $29 million for the cleanup of arsenic that is threatening a Montana town's groundwater, an amount that includes $1 million for misleading environmental regulators and letting another company take the blame, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's ruling on Tuesday comes in the cleanup of a former lead smelter in East Helena that operated from 1888 until 2001 and has been a Superfund site since 1984. A groundwater plume containing high levels of arsenic and selenium is spreading from the site toward the town of about 2,000 near Montana's capital city. Christensen's ruling said Atlantic Richfield is responsible for 25 percent of the $114.5 million that Asarco — the company responsible for most of the pollution — has paid under a 2009 Superfund agreement.

Standard & Poor's has placed motorcycle-maker Harley Davidson's debt on credit watch due to cost increases from a U.S. trade dispute with the European Union. The ratings agency said the Milwaukee company's A-minus debt has negative implications because of tariffs imposed by the E.U. in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. S&P said the tariffs could lead to profit-margin deterioration and increased risks when combined with falling retail sales and shipments. This week Harley said it would move production of motorcycles bound for Europe overseas, blaming E.U. tariffs.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.