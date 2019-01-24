TECHNOLOGY

Apple cutting jobs in driverless-car division

Apple is reducing its workforce assigned to driverless-car technology as the company reorganizes amid weakening sales of iPhones, its biggest moneymaker.

The company acknowledged the cutbacks in a statement Thursday but did not specify the number of jobs affected.

Apple said some of the employees who lost their jobs in the driverless-car division have been reassigned to other areas in the company. Apple said it remains committed to helping build robotic cars, something it has been working on for several years. However, it has not made as many inroads in the field as the Google spinoff Waymo.

— Associated press

SOCIAL MEDIA

Most fake news spread by tiny fraction of users

A tiny fraction of Twitter users spread the vast majority of fake news in 2016, with conservatives and older people sharing misinformation more, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

Scientists examined more than 16,000 U.S. Twitter accounts and found that 16 accounts tweeted nearly 80 percent of the misinformation masquerading as news.

Study author David Lazer, a professor of computer and information science at Northeastern University in Boston, said about 99 percent of Twitter users spread virtually no fake information in the most heated part of the election year.

— Associated Press

UTILITIES

Calif. probe clears PG&E in Tubbs Fire

California investigators say “a private electrical system” — not equipment owned by PG&E — caused the 2017 Tubbs Fire, one of the most destructive blazes in the state’s history.

PG&E shares skyrocketed 77 percent on the news, before a trading pause. The state is still investigating the cause of its deadliest wildfire, the Camp Fire that broke out in November.

“Cal Fire has determined the Tubbs Fire . . . was caused by a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure,” according to a statement Thursday from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The findings come as PG&E prepares to file for bankruptcy because of $30 billion worth of potential liabilities stemming from fires in 2017 and 2018. Tubbs, which swept through Northern California in October 2017, destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people.

State investigators have named PG&E equipment as the ignition source of 17 of the fires in 2017.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Alphabet’s Google asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to free it from a billion-dollar copyright case brought by Oracle that dates to 2010. Google urged the high court to rule that its copying of Oracle’s Java programming language to create the Android operating system was permissible under U.S. copyright law. A jury cleared Google in 2016, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed that verdict in March, setting the stage for a jury trial to determine monetary damages.

Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, signaling that the labor market remains tight despite the partial federal government shutdown. Jobless claims declined 13,000 to 199,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, bucking economist forecasts for an increase, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, decreased to 215,000.

General Motors says it plans to invest another $22 million in its Tennessee manufacturing facility to build more engines. The company says the investment will let the Spring Hill plant build 6.2-liter V8 engines with GM's "dynamic fuel management" technology. GM is also finishing a $300 million investment at Spring Hill slated bring more than 200 new jobs to produce the Cadillac XT6.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months after six weeks of decline. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.45 percent. Rates remain above last year's levels, however. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.15 percent a year ago. The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans held at 3.88 percent.

— From news reports

Coming today

Note: The Commerce Department will not release durable goods for December or new-home sales for December because of the government shutdown.