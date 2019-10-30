Apple said Wednesday that revenue rose 2 percent from the same time last year, to $64­ billion, even as iPhone revenue dropped 9 percent. The company’s iPhone sales have now declined from the previous year for four straight quarters. Apple’s profit dipped 3 percent to $13.7 billion, but the earnings per share of $3.03 topped analyst projections.

AD

In another encouraging sign, Apple’s sales in China continued to recover from a sharp drop-off this year. That helped ease worries that Apple might be bruised by President Trump’s trade war with the world’s most populous country.

AD

The Cupertino, Calif., company projects revenue will climb by about 4 percent from the same time last year.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Farm bankruptcies jumped in September

U.S. farm bankruptcies surged 24 percent in September to the highest since 2011 amid strains from President Trump’s trade war with China and a year of wild weather.

Growers are also becoming increasingly dependent on trade aid and other federal programs for income, figures showed in a report by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

AD

Almost 40 percent of projected farm profit this year will come from trade aid, disaster assistance, federal subsidies and insurance payments, according to the report, based on Agriculture Department forecasts. That’s $33 billion of a projected $88 billion in income.

Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings in the 12 months ended in September rose to 580. That marked the highest since 676 cases in 2011 under the chapter of the bankruptcy code tailored for farms.

AD

— Bloomberg

BEVERAGE INDUSTRY

Molson Coors laying off 500 workers

Molson Coors Brewing Co. is laying off 500 workers across the world and restructuring operations as it faces declining beer sales.

The company expects to save $150 million by closing offices in Denver and elsewhere and simplifying its structure. Its four business units — U.S., Canada, Europe and International — will be consolidated into North America and Europe, with other regions reporting to those two.

AD

Chicago will be its North American headquarters. Support functions such as finance and human resources scattered around the United States will now be based in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors is also dropping “Brewing” from its name to emphasize that it makes more than beer.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Ford's redesigned vehicle models will allow software updates over the Internet or through cellular phone connections beginning next year, the automaker said Wednesday. Ford said every model will be equipped with the technology as they are redesigned. The shift will reduce visits to dealers for service and even some computer-related recall repairs. Owners will be able to opt into the program and get updates over their home wireless network at no cost, Ford said.

AD

AD

U.S. businesses added a mere 125,000 jobs in October, a slowdown in hiring driven in part by job cuts in manufacturing and construction. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring in September was revised down sharply to 93,000 jobs from the initial report of 135,000. Hiring was solid in the health-care industry and among employers with more than 50 workers, but the longest economic expansion in U.S. history has limited the number of people seeking jobs, and a global slowdown has hurt the goods-producing sector.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September.

8:30 a.m.: The Labor Department reports on wages and benefits for U.S. workers during the July-September quarter.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

AD