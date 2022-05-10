Placeholder while article actions load

Apple phases out the company's iconic iPod Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Apple’s iPod, a groundbreaking device that upended the music and electronics industries more than two decades ago, is no more. The company announced Tuesday that it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale in October 2001. The touch-screen model, which launched in 2007, will remain on sale until supplies run out.

Apple released dozens of versions of the iPod over the years, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone. That led the company to begin phasing out models in 2014.

The iPod Touch — popular as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone — held on a few more years. The device was last updated in 2019 and cost $199. Compare that with the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s portfolio: the SE, which costs $429.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

British man charged in investor theft

A British man has been criminally charged in New York with stealing money from investors’ accounts by hacking into email servers and computers belonging to U.S. banks and brokerages, causing more than $5 million of losses.

A 10-count complaint made public Tuesday alleges that Idris Dayo Mustapha, 32, and others used phishing and other means to obtain passwords and user names and access online bank and brokerage accounts from January 2011 to March 2018.

According to prosecutors, the Nigeria native and his co-conspirators at first transferred victims’ money to their own accounts. Once banks began blocking the transfers, the conspirators would make unauthorized stock trades in hacked accounts, while simultaneously making profitable trades in the same stocks in their own accounts.

Advertisement

A lawyer for Mustapha did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States is trying to extradite Mustapha following his August arrest in Britain.

— Reuters

Democrats criticize Starbucks leadership

Senate Democrats are taking Starbucks to task for reports the Seattle-based company has undermined union campaigns at its locations across the country.

“We write to underscore that attempts to interfere with your workers’ right to organize is an illegal unfair labor practice,” the senators said in a letter Tuesday morning to chief executive Howard Schultz.

The letter was signed by 14 Senate Democrats, led by Cory Booker (N.J.) and Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (Ohio).

The Workers United union has prevailed in votes at more than 50 of the company’s U.S. stores.

Schultz left Starbucks as CEO in 2017 and returned in April as interim CEO. At a May 3 shareholders meeting, Schultz announced new benefits for employees, including more sick leave and credit and debit card tipping. But he said all benefits, with the exception of a previously announced pay raise, would exclude employees at unionized locations.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News



Bitcoin rebounded from a swoon below $30,000 as a sell-off in stocks eased and a bout of calm washed across global markets. The world’s largest digital token snapped a five-day slide that had cut its price by more than 20 percent. Bitcoin added as much as 5.4 percent on Tuesday before giving up some gains and trading at around $31,186 around 4:15 p.m. in New York. Ether at one point climbed 7.2 percent, while coins such as Solana and Avalanche were also in the green.



An appeals court in New York dismissed New York Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit against Amazon over its coronavirus safety protocols and a former employee who led the successful union organizing effort on Staten Island. The lawsuit claimed Amazon illegally retaliated against workers who spoke up about poor safety conditions in its warehouses. The appellate court said in its ruling Tuesday that federal labor law preempted state labor law, and the National Labor Relations Board “should serve as the forum” for disputes arising from conduct protected or prohibited by federal labor laws. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article