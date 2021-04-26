Apple for years has emphasized its role in the U.S. economy to help counter criticism of its reliance on overseas factories, often taking advantage of local tax breaks.

Apple will invest $1 billion in North Carolina, and the campus, in the Raleigh-Durham area’s Research Triangle Park, is expected to bring at least 3,000 new jobs to the state in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other fields. The workers will have an average annual salary of about $185,000, Apple said.

— Associated Press

MEDIA

Roku says it may pull YouTube TV app

Roku has begun notifying customers that they may lose access to Alphabet’s YouTube TV app — the latest standoff between the popular connected-TV platform and a streaming service.

In an email sent Monday to its YouTube TV users, Roku said that recent negotiations with Alphabet’s Google unit to carry the app “have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users.” The message cited “Google’s unfair and anticompetitive requirements to manipulate your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

YouTube TV is an online replacement for cable that costs $64.99 a month. Its contract on the Roku platform is set to expire in the coming days. The main YouTube app, which is free, is part of a separate agreement and wouldn’t be affected.

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

Citigroup rejects 11 deals related to coal

Citigroup said it declined 11 transactions related to coal power or mining last year as it revamped its policies for financing such activities.

The firm walked away from the deals after promising that it would stop providing financial services to thermal coal-mining companies by 2030. Citigroup has also vowed that it will not provide acquisition financing or advisory services related to coal-fired power plants or bring on new clients who get 20 percent or more of their power from such plants after this year.

“Citi has been increasingly focused on reducing the environmental impacts and portfolio risk related to thermal coal mining and coal-fired power generation,” Citigroup said in its annual environmental, social and governance report, released Monday.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Concord Music Group is acquiring more than 145,000 music copyrights from Downtown Music Holdings, bringing songs by Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin under the same umbrella as Rodgers and Hammerstein and Kidz Bop. The deal combines two of the largest independent music catalogues in the world. Concord already represents more than 400,000 songs and has acquired more than a dozen smaller companies over the past decade. Financial terms of the transaction, announced Monday, were not disclosed.

The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in its U.S. initial public offering. The personal-care brand, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each. At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.5 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the filing.

Target’s chief executive received $77.5 million in compensation in 2020. Brian Cornell made $21.6 million in the prior fiscal year. Cornell’s base salary remained the same at $1.4 million. Most of his compensation came in the form of long-term equity awards that were granted in previous years but either vested or were exercised by Cornell in fiscal 2020, a combined $70 million worth.