

The pile of debt around the world is shrinking, according to the Institute of International Finance. Global debt declined to $296 trillion in the third quarter after reaching an all-time high in the three months before, IIF data show. Another trillion could come off the books by year’s end as economies recover from pandemic shocks and reduce their dependence on borrowing, IIF’s director of sustainability research, Emre Tiftik, and others wrote in a note.

United Parcel Service is adding Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit owned by Google parent Alphabet, as a second partner to test its driverless system on large trucks the courier uses to move packages between its sorting hubs. UPS, which tested autonomous delivery vans with Waymo in the Phoenix area beginning last year, will expand that partnership to include big rigs, Waymo said in a statement.

Amazon says it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom because of a dispute over fees. The online retailer said in a message to customers Wednesday that they won’t be able to use the payment company’s U.K. credit cards starting Jan. 19, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.” Visa said it was “very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.