Apple and other tech companies have kept tight control over repairs by limiting the supply of parts and tools to certified stores.
“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, wrote in the statement.
— Bloomberg News
WALL STREET
SEC to consider rules for some trading firms
The top Securities and Exchange Commission official said he has asked staff members to recommend rules for ensuring that principal trading firms (PTFs) are appropriately registered as dealers, calling for improved transparency in the world’s biggest bond market.
Gary Gensler, speaking at the New York Federal Reserve, said the rules would probably mandate PTFs, also known as high-frequency trading firms, to report their trades to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine.
The head of the market’s regulator added that such trading firms should also comply with capital and record-keeping rules and be subject to periodic exams.
— Reuters
SPENDING
Gen Z has more money to spend, report finds
Generation Z has $360 billion in disposable income, more than double an estimate from three years ago, according to a report from the research and advisory firm Gen Z Planet.
An increasing number of Americans in their early 20s and teens are working full-time jobs or making money with side gigs, the report says. And the cohort continues to save a lot of those earnings, backing up their reputation as thrifty consumers who’ve been shaped by economic uncertainty and learning early on how to find deals online. On average, they save about a third of their income, the report said.
On an annual basis, there are about 7.3 million full-time Gen Z workers in America, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They are also putting some of that money in the markets. About a quarter of them own stocks, and another 14 percent are building retirement accounts, the report found.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The pile of debt around the world is shrinking, according to the Institute of International Finance. Global debt declined to $296 trillion in the third quarter after reaching an all-time high in the three months before, IIF data show. Another trillion could come off the books by year’s end as economies recover from pandemic shocks and reduce their dependence on borrowing, IIF’s director of sustainability research, Emre Tiftik, and others wrote in a note.
United Parcel Service is adding Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit owned by Google parent Alphabet, as a second partner to test its driverless system on large trucks the courier uses to move packages between its sorting hubs. UPS, which tested autonomous delivery vans with Waymo in the Phoenix area beginning last year, will expand that partnership to include big rigs, Waymo said in a statement.
Amazon says it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom because of a dispute over fees. The online retailer said in a message to customers Wednesday that they won’t be able to use the payment company’s U.K. credit cards starting Jan. 19, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.” Visa said it was “very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
— From news reports
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the weekly report on unemployment benefits.
10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.
Earnings: Macy’s.