ECONOMY

Americans increased spending in March

U.S. consumer spending surged 0.9 percent in March, as inflation pressures remain nonexistent.

The March gain was the biggest monthly increase since August 2009, the Commerce Department reported Monday. That’s a marked improvement after three months of lackluster readings in this key segment of the economy.

Incomes grew 0.1 percent in March, while inflation rose just 0.2 percent and has risen only 1.5 percent over the past 12 months, far below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target for inflation.

The big jump in consumer spending suggests that the overall economy had solid momentum going into the April to June quarter.

With the big rise in spending and the small increase in incomes, the household saving rate fell to 6.5 percent of after-tax income in March, the lowest level since November when it was 6.2 percent.

— Associated Press

LODGING

Airbnb to offer suites at Rockefeller Plaza

Airbnb guests will soon be able to book luxury suites in the heart of New York’s iconic Rockefeller Center.

The home-share titan is taking over 10 floors of 75 Rockefeller Plaza, with plans to convert them into 200 overnight apartment-style suites in a new partnership with RXR Realty, one of New York City’s largest real estate developers. The deal will create a “new category of urban lodging” in New York, the companies said in a joint statement.

The idea for the suites is to combine “all the comforts of home” while providing guests a “curated, authentic NYC experience and sense of community typically reserved for locals,” Airbnb said.

Airbnb’s foray into luxury New York apartments comes as the company strives to reinvent itself from a scrappy home-share start-up into an end-to-end travel platform, offering flights, accommodation and tourist experiences.

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

German firm to build power stations in Iraq

Iraq approved a plan to develop power stations in the country with help from Siemens, which has been vying with General Electric to win a deal worth as much as $15 billion.

The cabinet picked Munich-based Siemens as a partner to develop electricity projects in the country, according to a government statement that gave no further details.

The race between Siemens and GE led to a flurry of activity by Germany and the United States on behalf of the respective companies. Boosting power output is an urgent priority for Iraq, which suffers from sporadic outages and unpredictable supplies of electricity.

“We are obviously aware of the latest media reports from Iraq and we stand committed to implementing our road map for the re-electrification of Iraq,” Siemens said in a statement. “So far, no concrete contracts have been signed to execute the scope outlined in the road map.”

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Music streaming service Spotify says its paying subscribers have reached 100 million for the first time, up 32 percent on the year and almost twice the latest figures for Apple Music. The Stockholm-based company called the figure, which was reached during the first three months of 2019, "an important milestone." The growth was driven, among other things, by "a better-than-planned promotion in the U.S. and Canada." Spotify said it had reached "the high end of our guidance range of 97-100 million."

B rand-management firm Yext is doubling down on New York City with a shiny new headquarters in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Yext, which builds software to help businesses keep their information up to date on websites such as Yelp and Facebook, expects to hire 500 people in New York over the next five years, chief executive Howard Lerman said. Yext signed a 12-year lease for the entire office portion of the new concrete-and-glass tower across from Chelsea Market.

Alibaba Group Holding said Monday it will pay $250 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit faulting the Chinese e-commerce company for concealing a regulatory warning about its ability to stop counterfeiting before it went public in 2014. The lawsuit accused Alibaba of securities fraud for failing to disclose it had met with China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce on July 16, 2014, two months before the company's $25 billion initial public offering. The accord, which requires court approval, also resolves claims against Alibaba officials, including billionaire founder and executive chairman Jack Ma.

— From news services