The hiring of more subcontractors — a bone of contention during previous negotiations — probably will infuriate the striking workers. But the company must do what it can to prevent further delays in the delivery of destroyers to the Navy, Lesko said.

“First and foremost, the subcontracting that we’re doing does not impact a single job at Bath Iron Works. Not one person will be displaced because of this,” he told the Associated Press.

The union said subcontractors are not the answer.

“The company said they need an answer that will allow them to succeed. The use of subcontractors will not succeed. They need to listen to the workers,” said Local S6 President Chris Wiers.

Shipbuilders went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract in a dispute that primarily is centered on subcontractors, work rules and seniority while wages and benefits are a secondary concern.

The company’s final offer that was rejected called for a three-year contract with pay raises of 3 percent in each year.

— Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Delta may extend its policy on seat spacing

Delta Air Lines may extend its coronavirus-era policy of leaving middle seats vacant on its flights even as other carriers go back to booking full planes.

“Medical experts we’ve worked with advise that keeping middle seats blocked and limiting capacity makes a real difference in keeping travelers and our people safe on board — and our customers tell us it gives them peace of mind when they fly,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees Thursday. “That’s why we extended our policy through September, and I expect we will continue to block middle seats beyond that date.”

Delta’s plan underscores an emerging divide among carriers about the value of separating passengers as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. American Airlines Group resumed selling seats to full capacity Wednesday, saying it’s impossible to effectively social distance in flight and that masks and new cleaning methods have stepped-up protection. United Airlines never pledged to keep seats open.

Southwest Airlines, however, is booking planes only two-thirds full through September and JetBlue Airways also is blocking middle seats.

Carriers worldwide have been battered by a collapse in demand as the coronavirus spread in March, triggering government-imposed restrictions on travel. Delta will fly about 600,000 customers over the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend, compared with 3.2 million a year earlier, Bastian said.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Wells Fargo is pulling back from student lending as the U.S. surge in coronavirus cases threatens to disrupt higher education and the broader U.S. economy. Student loans for the upcoming academic year will be granted only to people who submitted applications before July 1 or to customers who have a balance on a prior student loan.

Unilever removed the word "fair" from the name of a skin-whitening cream it has sold in India for decades, following criticism that the brand perpetuated harmful racial stereotyping. The women's face cream called Fair & Lovely will be called Glow & Lovely, while a men's version called Fair & Handsome is being changed to Glow & Handsome, the company said in an emailed statement.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a stern warning to employees after workers at two of its U.S. plants stopped production last week over concern management wasn't properly handling coronavirus risks. Mike Resha, Fiat Chrysler's head of North American manufacturing, wrote in a June 28 letter that employees found to have instigated unapproved shutdowns will face disciplinary action, and stoppages "will result in zero pay."

