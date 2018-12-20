Fewer than 40 percent of Americans expect the stock market to grow in the next year, according to a survey of 1,300 households by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That is the gloomiest outlook for stocks in the Trump era. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump has kept an almost obsessive watch on the stock market as it has lurched lower in recent weeks.

He has complained to aides how unfair it is that he is blamed for the market’s slide and for increasing unease about an economic slowdown in the months to come, say current and former officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

And he has needled Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell about the pace at which the central bank has raised short-term interest rates.

On Wednesday, Powell announced another increase — the fourth interest rate increase this year — and said the Fed is lowering its economic outlook for 2019. U.S. markets pitched into a sell-off, extending losses that have piled on over the fall.

[Federal Reserve cuts its outlook for U.S. economy; stocks plunge]

Ever since the 2016 election, Trump has pointed to market gains as proof that his economic policies are working and the country is thriving under his leadership. Now a favored talking point is crumbling.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell announced another increase — the fourth interest rate hike this year — and said the Fed was lowering its economic outlook for 2019. U.S. markets pitched into a sell-off, extending losses that have piled on over the fall. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The lower the market drops, the more the president worries that he is losing his most potent argument for reelection, several of the officials said.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit the lowest point of the year Wednesday and is on the verge of notching its worst annual return in a decade.

The Dow’s performance since Trump took office is now significantly less than what Barack Obama achieved at the same point in his presidency. The Dow is up 18 percent under Trump, compared with 45 percent at this point under Obama, according to Bespoke Investments.

Before the market downturn, Trump would take prepared remarks and add lines about the economy, officials say. But lately he has tweeted less about the economy, except to berate Powell, whom he appointed, for raising interest rates.

Trump is keen to point at the Fed for his troubles.

On Wall Street, many say Trump has himself to blame.

“The market has lost confidence in the narrative coming out of the White House on the economy and trade,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

A big sell-off this month was triggered when investors realized that the president had oversold his trade truce with China. Trump’s claims that China had agreed to reduce its tariffs on cars to zero and cut the U.S.-China trade deficit were never substantiated.

And just as the market seemed to stabilize, Trump and top Democratic leaders erupted into a shouting match in the Oval Office, raising fears that little will get done in Washington the next two years.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” Trump said as the Dow gave up a gain of more than 350 points and fell into the red.

The unprecedented verbal brawl in a live television broadcast showcased Trump’s ongoing struggles to reach agreements at home and abroad. Senators in his own party passed a bill to avert a shutdown that has no additional funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The president may get the ‘art of the deal,’ but the art of the sale is to under promise and over deliver,” said Michael K. Farr, president of investment firm Farr, Miller and Washington. “U.S. investors understand they have to raise the verify part of the ‘trust but verify’ equation. Frustration is building.”

Using Trump’s favorite metric — looking at stock market gains since Election Day — puts Trump and Obama neck and neck on stock market gains at this point in their presidencies.

White House officials say Trump’s rhetoric on China, particularly his tweet that he is “Tariff Man,” was a misstep that rattled the confidence of U.S. investors and business leaders and caused the Dow to shed more than 1,100 points in a week.

The Dow and S&P 500 are expected to notch their worst December performance since 1931, a sign of how rapidly Wall Street sentiment is shifting on the businessman president and his ability to steer the economy.

[U.S. stocks sought higher ground. Then Trump detoured ‘to crazy town.’]

“I think ‘Tariff man’ was really a blunder. Even if it was just a negotiating tactic, the timing couldn’t have been worse on that,” said Stephen Moore, who worked on economic policy for Trump’s campaign and remains close to the president.

The deeper worry for Trump is whether the stock market jitters will spill into the broader economy. The economy is still showing many signs of strength, with a low unemployment rate, rapid hiring, robust consumer spending, and high business and consumer confidence. But if the market doesn’t rebound, that probably would cause investors and families to lower their expectations for the future and scale back spending.

Fewer than 40 percent of Americans expect the stock market to grow in the next year, according to a survey of 1,300 households by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That is the gloomiest outlook for stocks in the Trump era.

And almost half of chief financial officers think the economy will be in a recession in a year, according to the Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook survey released last week.

There is widespread agreement among economists outside the White House that the economy will grow more slowly in 2019 as Trump’s tax cuts and extra government spending wear off. The debate is how steep the decline will be.

[The benefits of this ‘strong economy’ have not reached all Americans]

“The U.S. economy can withstand interest rate increases and tariffs, just not at the same time,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. He blamed the deteriorating outlook chiefly on man-made problems: tariffs, Brexit and monetary policy.

The president often says that China has more to lose than he does — and the Chinese are feeling the pressure. He is not going to back off the tariffs, several people said, and actually takes joy in how much Republicans dislike them.

“He knows it’s going to sting, it’s going to hurt,” said Doug Deason, a prominent donor with close ties to the White House. “But China is feeling the heat at this point. He knows if you don’t ask for much, you aren’t going to get much.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top economic adviser Larry Kudlow have expressed concerns about the tariffs privately. But although Kudlow doesn’t like them, he has adopted the mentality that they are part of a broader strategy to target China.

Trump’s top economic and trade advisers blanketed the airwaves in recent days in an attempt to increase confidence in the U.S.-China trade talks and to down play any concerns about the market decline, but a lot remains to be bridged between the two sides in the next 90 days.

“There’s nothing in our data other than the financial market jitteriness that suggests the fundamentals are changing,” Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top economist, said this week.

The president has blamed a number of his officials for the sentiment shift on Wall Street, but he rants continually about Powell. At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida over Thanksgiving, guests said the president complained about Powell extensively.

Powell took over the top Fed job in early February and has raised interest rates 100 points since then to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, the highest rates in a decade, although still modest by historical standards.

Peter Navarro, one of Trump’s top trade advisers who pushes a hard stance against China, has tried to pin the entire market downturn on Powell.

“That’s a false narrative in terms of the impact of the tariffs on the stock market. My view is that this is strictly an interest rate effect,” he said recently on Fox New Channel. “I think the Fed went too far, too fast. And what we saw basically was a little asset reallocation from the stock to the bond market.”

But many economists and analysts said Trump could help ensure less of a market and economic decline if he finalized a deal with China by spring.

“Wall Street would applaud a terrible deal just to get it passed and have the uncertainty gone,” said Timothy Anderson, a trader and managing director of MND Partners.

Damian Paletta contributed to this report.