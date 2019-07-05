AUTO INDUSTRY

Car sales decline

in first half of 2019

Auto sales slowed in the first half of 2019 compared with a year earlier, and industry experts say the back half of the year could be bumpy and unpredictable.

The good news for automakers is their new vehicles are commanding higher prices from consumers, reaching new record levels.

The Detroit Three — General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler — weathered trade wars and tariffs, job cuts, factory idling and rising costs of new technology through June. The first-half sales results were mixed, with their total sales down, mitigated by strong sales in pickups and SUVs.

Industry experts say sales will continue to slow and market disrupters could surface that will likely lead to lower annual car sales this year versus last year.

Most automakers reported sales Tuesday, but Ford reported its second-quarter results Wednesday. For the quarter, Ford sales, including its luxury brand Lincoln, declined by 4.1 percent to 650,336 vehicles and sales through June are down 2.9 percent to 1.24 million. The results were supported by strong pickup sales and a 1.3 percent gain in Lincoln sales through June.

Ford saw its biggest decline come in the car segment where, year-to-date, sales are down 22.5 percent compared with the same period last year. But its pickup sales are up 5.9 percent. Sales of the F-Series through June were flat at 448,398, but heavy-duty pickups saw a 52.8 percent increase.

For the automakers’ total sales year-to-date, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a dip of 2 percent to 1.1 million vehicles compared with the first half of 2018. General Motors reported a 4.2 percent decline in total sales to 1.4 million vehicles sold.

— Detroit Free Press

TECHNOLOGY

U.K. probes Amazon's Deliveroo investment

The U.K. competition watchdog on Friday launched an investigation into Amazon’s purchase of a large stake in food delivery service Deliveroo, a move that suggests authorities are taking a harder line on the expansion of Big Tech.

While the deal had not been billed as a takeover by Amazon, the Competition and Markets Authority said it has “reasonable grounds for suspecting” that the agreement could “result in Amazon and Deliveroo ceasing to be distinct.”

The investigation will put on hold any plans to merge Amazon operations with Deliveroo, whose delivery bikes and scooters are ubiquitous in many major cities. Besides Britain, it also operates in several countries in Europe and Asia, including Germany, France, Italy and Australia. (Amazon’s founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

American authorities are likewise taking steps to rein in the growing power of large tech firms. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are moving to investigate Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple over their aggressive business practices. In Congress, the House Judiciary Committee has announced an antitrust probe, promising “a top-to-bottom review of the market power held by giant tech platforms.”

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed refiners increase the volume of biofuels blended into their annual fuel output but did not reallocate the waived amounts under the hardship program, drawing ire from powerful corn and biofuel groups as well as Republican senators. Since President Trump took office, the EPA has more than quadrupled the number of waivers it has granted, saving the oil industry hundreds of millions of dollars but enraging corn growers.

Jay-Z's business entities sued a New York City licensing firm, claiming it cheated the companies as part of a "colossal accounting scandal." The lawsuit accuses Iconix Brand Group of lying about its finances when it made deals with the rapper's Roc Nation apparel company. There was no immediate response from Iconix.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has rejected criticism from Greenpeace over its handling of ocean mining, fueling a spat that threatens to overshadow talks this month by the U.N. body toward rules for deep-sea mining. Mining international waters is in the spotlight as companies and countries are looking at minerals concentrated on the ocean floor that can be used in batteries for smartphones and electric vehicles.

— From news services