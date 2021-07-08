The company, formed in January from the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, said its strategy will be supported by five battery plants in Europe and North America as it gears up to compete with electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla and other automakers globally.
Stellantis said it is targeting more than 70 percent of sales in Europe and over 40 percent in the United States to be low-emission vehicles — either battery or hybrid electric — by 2030. It aims to make the total cost of owning an EV equal to that of a gas-powered model by 2026.
Stellantis said on Thursday that one of the five battery plants will be at its engine facility in Termoli, Italy, joining previously announced factories in Germany and France. The automaker also is in final steps of securing a partner in North America.
— Reuters
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter agrees to India's new rules
Twitter pledged to “fully comply” with India’s new Internet regulations, caving in a dispute with the government over rules that critics say curtail privacy and free speech.
The U.S. social media giant has appointed an interim chief compliance officer, will name a grievance officer by July 11 and set up an India office in eight weeks, a lawyer for the company told the Delhi High Court on Thursday. These are some of the requirements under rules issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in February.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Google and others have already made the appointments and started generating user grievance reports, as required by the new rules. Twitter, which was involved in a ferocious confrontation with Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the rules, was holding out.
Prasad resigned from the ministry this week and his successor, Wharton School graduate Ashwini Vaishnaw, was quoted by the Indian wire PTI as saying that those who live and work in India will have to obey the country’s laws.
Officials have demanded Facebook and Twitter take down hundreds of posts this year, divulge sensitive user information and submit to a regulatory regime that includes potential jail terms for executives if companies don’t comply. While the government accuses social media companies of infringing on the nation’s digital sovereignty, tech companies say the rules violate users’ rights to privacy.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and optional engine block heaters. GM says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that shorts can develop in the heater cord or terminals that connect the cable to the block heater.
Morgan Stanley has disclosed that personal data of some of its corporate clients was stolen in January in a data breach that involved a third-party vendor and hackers accessed information, including Social Security numbers. Files stolen also included client names, addresses, dates of birth and corporate company names. The bank’s vendor, Guidehouse, which provides account maintenance services to its StockPlan Connect business, informed it about the breach in May, Morgan Stanley said in a July 2 letter.
Amazon’s Prime Video will offer new live-action movies from Comcast’s Universal Pictures four months after their streaming debut on Comcast’s Peacock, the companies announced on Thursday. The multiyear deal applies to live-action films including “Jurassic World: Dominion” that are scheduled to be released in theaters starting in 2022, a statement from the companies said. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
— From news services