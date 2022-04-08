Automaker suppliers linked to controversial labor programs in Chinese aluminum industry, report says

Automaker suppliers face scrutiny on labor Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Some of the world’s biggest automakers are linked through their suppliers to labor programs in China’s Xinjiang region that experts have flagged as coercive, according to a new report by Horizon Advisory, a U.S.-based consultancy. The concerns center on the production of aluminum, raising questions for another key industry about alleged human rights abuses in its supply chain.

Suppliers to BMW, General Motors and Volkswagen, as well as to China-based electric vehicle manufacturers including Nio and BYD, are linked to controversial labor programs in Xinjiang, according to the study.

The complexity of modern supply chains — in which raw materials can pass through multiple manufacturers or countries before they’re used in finished products — means it’s difficult to make definitive links between Xinjiang’s plants and major brands. And China has repeatedly rejected international criticisms of the work programs.

Volkswagen said it has no evidence of forced labor by its Xinjiang suppliers and is not aware of any aluminum from the region being used in its manufacturing or products. The company said any allegations are immediately investigated and contracts will be terminated if issues can’t be remedied.

BMW said all its direct suppliers are contractually obligated to comply with health and safety standards and verify that sub-suppliers also meet those requirements. The company “continuously monitors compliance” through a “variety of assessments,” a spokesperson said.

A BYD spokesperson said it “enforces rigorous oversight of its entire supply chain” including by conducting regular labor audits. Representatives for GM, Nio and China’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“There’s going to be a huge challenge to a big swath of industries,” said Nathan Picarsic, a co-founder of Horizon. Company supply chains still depend on Chinese industrial policies which make “forced labor part and parcel of business as usual” for producers in Xinjiang, he said.

Aluminum hasn’t so far been a focus of international attention on Xinjiang, but the region accounted for about 9 percent of global production.

— Bloomberg News

Ex-banker convicted in Malaysia 1MBD case

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was convicted by a U.S. jury on Friday of corruption charges related to his role in helping loot hundreds of millions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MBD development fund.

The charges stemmed from one of the biggest financial scandals in history. Prosecutors charged Ng, Goldman’s former top investment banker for Malaysia, for conspiring to violate an anti-corruption law and launder money.

They said he helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from the fund, launder the proceeds and bribe officials.

Ng, 49, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers say Leissner, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2018 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors’ investigation, falsely implicated Ng in the hopes of a lenient sentence.

The fund was founded to pursue development projects in the Southeast Asian country.

The New York jury convicted Ng of two counts of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) through bribery and circumvention of Goldman’s internal accounting controls, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

— Reuters

The U.S. government is ending an investigation into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe covering about 170,000 minivans in August of 2020 after getting reports of three fires and one minor injury. The probe covered Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from the 2013 to 2020 model years. The agency says investigators checked a van that had a fire but couldn't determine a cause. Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, collected parts from damaged vans but also couldn't find a cause.

Moderna said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its coronavirus vaccine after a vial, made by its contract manufacturer Rovi, was found contaminated by a foreign body. The doses were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January. It said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole out of "an abundance of caution." Moderna said it did not believe the contamination posed a risk to other vials in the lot. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said.

Coca-Cola investors should reject the company's executive compensation plan because of "serious concerns" about a $12 million consulting deal for its former general counsel, a shareholder-advisory firm said, deepening a controversy that began with a push for greater diversity. Bradley Gayton, who resigned last year as Coca-Cola's top lawyer after only about eight months on the job, wasn't entitled to any compensation based on a voluntary separation, adviser Glass Lewis & Co. said in a report. Even in a hypothetical scenario in which he was terminated without cause, he would have received only $1.57 million.

— From news services

