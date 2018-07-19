EARNINGS

Azure cloud revenue boosts Microsoft

Microsoft on Thursday posted strong quarterly profit and revenue, as more businesses signed up for its Azure cloud-computing services and Office 365 productivity suite.

The company’s flagship Azure cloud product recorded revenue growth of 89 percent in the fourth quarter ended June 30. Its shares were up slightly in after-hours trading.

Much of Microsoft’s recent growth has been fueled by its cloud-computing business, which has benefited from companies rushing to shift their workloads to the cloud to cut data storage and software costs.

“The combination of the cloud, which is a megatrend that’s going to last for years to come, and the execution, this is a company that knows how to sell and be innovative — it’s hard to argue with anything here,” said Tom Taulli, an InvestorPlace.com analyst.

Azure has a 16 percent share of the global cloud infrastructure market, making it the second-biggest provider of cloud services after Amazon Web Services, according to April estimates by research firm Canalys. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Revenue at Microsoft’s productivity and business processes unit, which includes Office 365, rose 13.1 percent to $9.67 billion. Overall, the Redmond, Wash.-based software company’s revenue rose 17.5 percent to $30.09 billion, above expectations of $29.21 billion.

— Reuters

BANKING

Wells Fargo to refund add-on fees

Wells Fargo & Co. is issuing refunds for monthly fees it charged on “add-on” products that customers may not have fully understood.

“We are reviewing add-on products sold to consumers by the bank or its service providers and if issues are found during this review, we will make things right with customers in the form of refunds or remediation,” Catherine Pulley, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman, said in a statement Thursday. “We are working with our regulators on the ongoing review.”

Pulley declined to comment on the potential costs. The bank said in a May regulatory filing that it was reviewing the products and providing remediation for problems it found.

Add-on products often come attached to financial accounts and can include identity theft and debt-protection services, pet insurance and legal advice.

CEO Tim Sloan, who took the helm after scandals began erupting in 2016, continues to face costs from cleaning up the bank’s messes. The lender booked more than $300 million of expenses in the second quarter for refunding clients of its wealth management and foreign-exchange trading units, and in April agreed to a $1 billion settlement that covered missteps in Wells Fargo’s auto-lending and mortgage units.

— Bloomberg News

MERGERS

Coding boot camp Galvanize to buy rival

Denver-based computer-coding training school Galvanize is to acquire competitor Hack Reactor in a deal that brings together two of the largest privately held coding boot camps, the two companies said.

Galvanize serves students, corporate customers and co-working tenants in seven U.S. cities. Hack Reactor’s operations in San Francisco, where it is headquartered, New York and Austin will be consolidated into Galvanize’s campuses in those cities.

“We believe we have the team and the assets to be the leader in technology boot camps for individual students and corporations,” Galvanize chief executive Al Rosabal told Reuters in an email interview.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York, less than a year after acquiring same-day delivery company Shipt. Target has already begun same-day deliveries in other parts of the country, including Texas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. Target said Thursday that same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island and New York City, next month. Consumers must sign up for Shipt, at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly lower this week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 4.52 percent from 4.53 percent last week. Despite the recent decline, long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent May 24. The rate stood at 3.96 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 4 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.

— From news services