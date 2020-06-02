The latest demand is probably driven by “unfilled demand from Covid, recent buying due to civil unrest and continued and perhaps heightened buying due to the upcoming election and potential for increased regulation following the election,” Lake Street analyst Mark Smith wrote in a note Tuesday.

AD

AD

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

May sales stronger than expected

Several automakers on Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected May sales in the United States, and the Detroit automakers said they will work through their annual summer shutdowns to rebuild inventories as demand recovers from coronavirus shutdowns.

The U.S. auto sector has reopened assembly plants following the shutdown and automakers that reported May sales said they saw signs of recovery in consumer demand.

Toyota said overall U.S. sales fell about 26 percent in May, but retail demand rebounded to 86 percent of levels in May 2019, exceeding the company’s forecasts. Retail sales almost doubled from April to May, a spokesman said.

AD

Hyundai said overall U.S. sales in May fell 13 percent, but that was significantly better than the 33 percent industry decline Cox Automotive had forecast. Hyundai cited a 5 percent increase in retail sales.

AD

No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors said it will keep building vehicles at most of its U.S. plants instead of taking a traditional two-week summer shutdown starting June 29, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.

Half of Ford’s eight U.S. assembly plants have reduced their shutdowns to one week. Others are shifting their breaks to later in the year.

GM and Ford no longer report monthly U.S. sales.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The Trump administration is starting investigations into digital services taxes considered by several trading partners from the European Union to India that could lead to tariffs being imposed on the countries’ exports to the United States. The probe announced Tuesday encompasses digital taxes that have been either adopted or are under consideration in Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom,, according to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in Washington. The move seeks to determine whether levies on electronic commerce discriminate against American tech giants like Apple and Alphabet’s Google.

AD

AD

The astronauts launched into orbit by SpaceX joined in the ringing of the opening bell for the Nasdaq on Tuesday to mark “a pivotal moment” for the space economy. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took part in the ceremony from the International Space Station, three days after their launch by Elon Musk’s company. The two astronauts floated alongside space station commander Chris Cassidy as he rang a ship’s bell to open trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Their image, along with live-streamed pictures of other NASA staff, lit up the Nasdaq marquee in New York’s Times Square.

A third and fourth month of coronavirus lockdowns could cause a wave of business failures that jeopardizes U.S. lending in a way the nation’s governors and mayors aren’t considering, the chief regulator of national banks said Tuesday. “The longer this goes on, there will be a cascade of losses,” acting comptroller of the currency Brian Brooks said in a Bloomberg News interview, adding that those collapses will affect the banks that back the businesses that fail, further hurting credit availability. “Somebody needs to be taking responsibility for the lives that are really being ruined,” he said.

— From news services

AD