This week’s rally comes amid falling certified stockpiles and a firmer Brazilian currency that eroded incentives to sell commodities priced in dollars. In addition, early projections for the country’s 2022 crop indicate that yields will trail the nation’s last high-yielding cycle in 2020-21. That will limit the rebuilding of stockpiles needed to weather the typical dip in the following harvest’s output.
The surge in futures threatens even higher prices at cafes and grocery stores as food inflation becomes more acute. U.S. consumer prices rose at the biggest annualized rate in 30 years last month, according to government data.
Brazil’s 2021 output plunged after drought and frost damaged trees, and rains will remain crucial for any 2022 recovery. Second-ranked arabica supplier Colombia is struggling with excessive rains that have cut yields and heightened the risk of plant disease. The two countries account for almost three-quarters of world arabica output.
— Bloomberg News
ECONOMY
Consumer sentiment falls in November
U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly collapsed in early November as Americans grew increasingly concerned about rising prices and the inflationary impact on their finances.
The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index decreased to 66.8 from 71.7 in October, data released Friday showed. The November figure trailed all projections in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which called for an increase to 72.5.
Waning confidence reflects “an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief among consumers that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation,” Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in a statement.
Consumers expect inflation to rise 4.9 percent over the next year, the highest since 2008, the report showed. They expect that prices will rise 2.9 percent over the next five to 10 years, unchanged from the previous month.
Surging costs for food, gas and housing are eroding consumers’ purchasing power despite stronger wage growth. About half of all families expect declines in inflation-adjusted incomes next year, according to the data. The sentiment figures follow government data earlier in the week that showed the highest annual inflation in three decades.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Wells Fargo & Co. sued to seize and sell the Standard High Line Hotel in New York on behalf of its creditors, claiming that the Hong Kong-based owner, Goodwin Gaw, has failed to make payments on a $170 million loan since May 2020. Gaw owes more than $186 million in principal, interest and fees on the 338-room hotel, which straddles the elevated High Line park on Manhattan's West Side, according to the complaint filed Nov. 1 in Manhattan federal court. New York hotels have struggled after the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns.
A former Russian oil magnate's lawsuit to recover half of his lost $150 million fortune from the Edmond de Rothschild bank was dismissed by a judge in New York. State Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen ruled Thursday that the United States was the wrong forum for the case because most of the evidence, defendants and transactions were overseas. Sergey Bogdanchikov, the son of a schoolteacher and a farm mechanic who rose from the Russian steppe to lead the energy giant Rosneft at one time, filed the case last year.
A Chinese court ruled Friday against Kangmei Pharmaceutical and some of its former executives, handing victory to investors in China's first class-action lawsuit against corporate fraud. The ruling by the Intermediate People's Court of Guangzhou was hailed by China's securities regulator as a "milestone" event in the country's capital markets.
— From news services