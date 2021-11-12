A former Russian oil magnate's lawsuit to recover half of his lost $150 million fortune from the Edmond de Rothschild bank was dismissed by a judge in New York. State Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen ruled Thursday that the United States was the wrong forum for the case because most of the evidence, defendants and transactions were overseas. Sergey Bogdanchikov, the son of a schoolteacher and a farm mechanic who rose from the Russian steppe to lead the energy giant Rosneft at one time, filed the case last year.