FINANCE

Bank of America plans major renovations

Bank of America said on Friday that more than half of its branch network will be modernized over the next three years to respond to changing consumer behavior.

The second largest U.S. bank by assets will renovate 2,500 retail financial services centers with more interactive technology and a layout that accommodates longer visits for customers who have more complex needs.

“We have been very encouraged by the initial results of our center redesigns and expansions,” said Aron Levine, head of consumer banking and investments for Bank of America. “This work has enabled us to have more in-depth conversations with our clients about their financial plans and priorities.”

The announcement accelerates plans put in place last year to redesign 1,500 centers. Bank of America also said it planned to install 2,700 ATMs and to upgrade its network of 16,000 of the machines to allow customers to pay credit card bills and withdraw cash with their phones.

By 2021, Bank of America’s branch and ATM network will cover more than 90 percent of the U.S. population, said David Tyrie, head of consumer advanced solutions and digital banking.

— Reuters

Former congressman's bank loses its license

A regional Russian bank owned by a former Republican congressman had its license revoked Friday for violations that included breaking rules against money laundering.

Commercial Bank of Ivanovo, in which Charles H. Taylor owns an 80 percent stake, regularly broke anti-money laundering regulations, misrepresented the size of its provisions and used “schemes” to artificially inflate its capital, according to a central bank statement.

Suspicious Russian cash has caught up several lenders in northern Europe, with Swedbank head Birgitte Bonnesen being the latest executive to lose her job over allegations that her bank was involved in a $230 billion Danske Bank laundering scandal. Russia’s central bank, under the leadership of Elvira Nabiullina, has purged more than 40 percent of the country’s lenders since 2013 in an attempt to clean up the financial sector and stem suspicious transactions.

Taylor represented North Carolina’s 11th district from 1991 to 2007. In his freshman term, together with Newt Gingrich, he was part of the so-called Gang of Seven that investigated a House banking scandal that fueled the perception of corruption in the lower chamber and helped usher in a Republican majority. He also created exchange programs and internships for Russian students during Russia’s transition from communism.

Bank Ivanovo was Russia’s 294th largest bank, according to the regulator. Efforts to reach Taylor were unsuccessful.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The World Trade Organization published its first ruling on national security Friday, setting a legal precedent that will likely lead to clash with the United States over tariffs. Friday's decision asserted that Russia didn't violate international trade rules when it imposed restrictions on Ukrainian goods in transit through Russian territory to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The European Commission charged Valve, the owner of a video distribution platform, and five game publishers on Friday with preventing E.U. consumers from shopping around within the European Union to find the best deal for the games they offer. The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28 E.U. countries, said that — in addition to Valve, the owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform Steam — companies Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax were also charged.

United Continental Holdings, which owns and operates United Airlines, will stop publishing charts showing the miles needed to obtain tickets through its frequent-flier program, allowing for a wider — and more expensive — range of prices. The move follows a similar decision by rival Delta Air Lines in 2014 to scrap fixed tables in favor of dynamically pricing award tickets. The change allows a carrier to maximize revenue during peak travel periods. Southwest Airlines has adopted a similar approach for award travel.