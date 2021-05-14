Customers said Bank of America often charged multiple $35 fees for insufficient funds or overdrafts on a single transaction, sometimes reflecting the bank’s repeated unsuccessful attempts to process it.
One woman said the bank imposed $105 in fees when it rejected her $20 credit card payment and, unbeknown to her, attempted to “retry” processing that payment five and nine days later, resulting in three $35 fees.
The plaintiffs’ lawyers said that as part of the settlement, Bank of America will stop imposing multiple fees on “retry” payments for at least five years, saving customers an estimated $5.3 million a month and $318 million overall.
Bank of America denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. A spokesman declined to comment Friday. The plaintiffs’ lawyers intend to seek up to $25 million in attorney fees.
Facebook loses court fight over data probe
Ireland’s data regulator can resume a probe that may trigger a ban on Facebook’s transatlantic data transfers, the High Court ruled on Friday, raising the prospect of a stoppage that the company warns would have a devastating impact on its business.
The case stems from European Union concerns that U.S. government surveillance may not respect the privacy rights of E.U. citizens when their personal data is sent to the United States for commercial use.
Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook’s lead regulator in the European Union, launched an inquiry in August and issued a provisional order that the main mechanism Facebook uses to transfer E.U. user data to the United States “cannot in practice be used.”
Facebook had challenged both the inquiry and the Preliminary Draft Decision (PDD), saying they threatened “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business, which relies on processing user data to serve targeted online ads.
The High Court rejected the challenge on Friday.
A Facebook spokesman said the company looked forward to defending its compliance with E.U. data rules, as the Irish regulator’s provisional order “could be damaging not only to Facebook, but also to users and other businesses.”
Swiss Life Holding agreed to pay $77.4 million and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve a U.S. criminal case in which Switzerland's largest insurer was accused of helping wealthy American clients evade taxes. The three-year agreement announced on Friday resolves a charge that Swiss Life conspired to defraud the U.S. Internal Revenue Service by concealing more than $1.45 billion in offshore insurance policies. These included more than 1,600 "wrapper" insurance policies into which taxpayers can place stocks, private equity holdings and other assets.
Cereal giant General Mills continued its push into what it calls the "humanization of pets" with a $1.2 billion deal to buy a division from Tyson Foods Inc. that sells treats under brands like Nudges and Top Chews. The division, started in 2011, tallied more than $240 million in revenue over the past 12 months through April 3, Tyson Foods said Friday in a statement.
Alphabet's Google said on Friday that it was leading about 30 companies and trade groups in opposing a lawsuit that seeks to stop over 90,000 spouses of highly skilled U.S. visa workers from having jobs in the country. The organizations contend undoing employment authorization for spouses would cause financial havoc for families, because most made life choices such as having children or buying homes based on the expectation of two incomes. A federal judge in Washington is expected to decide in the coming months on the lawsuit challenging the work permits tied to H-4 visas, which are issued to spouses of H-1B visa holders in high-skills roles in tech and other industries.
