“It was Bayer’s failures to comply with its reporting obligations that made it impossible for FDA to know that updates to Essure’s warnings were needed,” the attorney, Fidelma Fitzpatrick, said in the filing.

AD

Essure was marketed as a safe alternative to surgical techniques such as tying the fallopian tubes, but the FDA put restrictions on the device amid mounting complaints that it caused bleeding, pain and organ damage for users. Bayer stopped selling the implant in the United States in 2018.

AD

The release of hundreds of documents at the request of nonprofit advocacy group Public Justice adds to Bayer’s legal entanglements, two weeks after the company announced a settlement to resolve U.S. lawsuits over its flagship weedkiller Roundup and other products.

Bayer said Thursday it continues to “stand behind Essure’s safety and efficacy, which are demonstrated by an extensive body of research.”

AD

— Bloomberg News

TRAVEL INDUSTRY

Avis to stress rental vehicle disinfection

Avis Budget Group once sprayed a faux new-car leather scent into its rental vehicles for a fresh aroma, but now it’s spritzing them with an antiseptic to ease customer fears of viral contamination.

“For many years we used a product that replicates a new-car smell,” chief executive Joe Ferraro said in an interview. “Now people want their senses to tell them that their car is safe, that it smells and looks clean.”

AD

Avis has teamed up with Reckitt Benckiser Group, the maker of Lysol, to give its disinfection protocols a boost and is starting to promote the partnership to consumers. The company will begin replacing or supplementing other cleaning products with the widely recognized brand.

AD

The company is publicizing its anti-coronavirus measures — which include wiping down or spraying 15 key touch points in its cars — in the hopes of drawing a bigger share of leisure travelers from rivals such as Hertz Global Holdings. Ferraro said customers who are looking to rent cars amid the pandemic want to have the sense that a vehicle has been sanitized.

Avis said on its first-quarter earnings call that revenue fell 80 percent in April and May but was expected to bounce back in June. There are some signs a recovery is underway, despite countervailing signals in the travel industry that an anticipated rebound may fizzle.

AD

Web traffic for rental cars was down 21 percent in June from a year ago after falling 28 percent in May, said Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari in a July 8 research report. Even so, rental inquiries were up 33 percent over January while flight travel is still way off, indicating that leisure travelers are driving more.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in June as rising costs for energy goods were offset by weakness in services, pointing to subdued inflation that should allow the Federal Reserve to continue pumping money into the economy. Still, deflation remains unlikely as the economy battles depressed demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival said on Friday it plans to resume operations in a phased manner and will operate with a smaller fleet on its return, months after suspending trips due to the pandemic, sending its shares up about 5 percent. The world's largest cruise operator also said it has reduced capital expenditures by more than $5 billion for the next 18 months.

AD

AD