CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Bayer loses second case over weedkiller

Bayer vowed to keep defending its weedkiller Roundup after losing a second trial over claims it causes cancer, indicating that the embattled company isn’t yet ready to consider spending billions of dollars to settle thousands of similar lawsuits.

A jury in San Francisco federal court awarded compensatory damages of $5.3 million and punitive damages of $75 million to a 70-year-old man who became ill after spraying the herbicide on his property for decades. Wednesday’s verdict follows a similar decision by a state court jury in the summer. It comes as a third trial is underway in Oakland, Calif.

The company will continue to “vigorously defend” the herbicide, which it considers safe, spokesman Christian Hartel said from Bayer’s headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany. He said it plans to appeal the verdict and doesn’t view the ruling as a harbinger for others because each trial has different factual and legal circumstances.

Roundup became the German company’s leading headache after it acquired Monsanto, which developed the weedkiller, for about $63 billion in June. Bayer has lost more than 60 percent of its value since the transaction.

— Bloomberg News

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

WTO rules Boeing got illegal U.S. tax break

Delivering final word in a nearly 14-year standoff, a World Trade Organization body has ruled that Boeing received an illegal U.S. tax break from Washington state that damaged sales by European archrival Airbus.

The decision by the WTO’s appellate body considered whether the United States had complied with a 2012 ruling that found that plane maker and defense company Boeing received at least $5 billion in subsidies prohibited under international trade rules.

But the ruling was limited. Except for the relatively small Washington state tax program — which the United States says was worth just $100 million a year — Thursday’s decision found no grounds upon which the European bloc could seek damages from an arbitrator.

The verdict — one of several disputes pitting Boeing and Airbus in recent years — comes as Boeing has been facing concerns over its 737 Max aircraft following a fatal crash in Ethiopia this month and another off the coast of Indonesia last year. The Trump administration has taken a hard line against the Geneva-based WTO over administration allegations that the trade body’s rulings are unfair to the United States.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Four tankers on Thursday were preparing to offload or pick up cargoes in the busiest U.S. oil port, the first signs of an easing of the bottleneck that cut 1 million barrels per day of shipments, according to vessel tracking data. The Houston Ship Channel reopened this week with operating restrictions following a fire at Mitsui's Intercontinental Terminals in Deer Park, Tex. That blaze sent fuel and chemicals into the waterway, which is home to nine refineries.

The board of Swedbank on Thursday fired chief executive Birgitte Bonnesen amid allegations the bank was used to launder billions of dollars in Russian money on her watch. Sweden's oldest bank is being investigated by the financial supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia, while the United States is also looking at the case.

Amazon said Thursday it will hire an additional 800 engineers in Austin, the company's first major U.S. office expansion since backing out of a corporate campus in New York. Amazon said it will distribute the 25,000 jobs formerly bound for New York among some 17 research and development offices in North America. (Amazon head Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

J. Crew Group has tapped restructuring lawyers for the second time in two years to explore options for reworking its debt as the U.S. clothing chain struggles with falling sales and a dwindling cash pile, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

— From news services