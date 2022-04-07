Berkshire Hathaway takes $4.2 billion stake in HP

Berkshire invests billions in HP Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has found another way to put even more of its money to work, purchasing a stake in computer company HP valued at more than $4.2 billion. “Berkshire Hathaway is one of the world’s most respected investors and we welcome them as an investor in HP,” an HP spokesperson said.

Berkshire’s HP bet is just the latest way the billionaire investor’s firm has found a way to deploy some of its near-record cash pile, after years of being stifled by high valuations and a competitive dealmaking landscape. In recent months, Berkshire has expanded its $350 billion equity portfolio, helped in part by volatility that dragged the S&P 500 Index down almost 6 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.

In March, Buffett’s company disclosed that it had been buying up shares in Occidental Petroleum, building a stake that now ranks among Berkshire’s 10 largest common-stock bets.

Berkshire has also found more luck on the acquisition front, announcing in March an $11.6 billion deal to purchase insurer Alleghany in the conglomerate’s largest deal since its 2016 acquisition of Precision Castparts. The purchase price represents just 7.9 percent of Berkshire’s cash pile of $146.7 billion at the end of 2021.

— Bloomberg News

Merger could create biggest tanker fleet

Frontline and Euronav are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.

The creation of a tanker behemoth — capable of carrying the equivalent of about 100 days of German daily oil demand — would come at an opportune moment. With shippers shunning Russian vessels, demand for other carriers is increasing, boosting a market that’s languished for more than a year.

Shares of both Frontline and Euronav have rallied this year, valuing a combined company at more than $4.2 billion.

“A combination of Frontline and Euronav would establish a market leader in the tanker market and position the combined group for continued shareholder value creation in addition to significant synergies,” John Fredriksen, who owns a 39 percent stake in Frontline, said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The two operators signed a term sheet on a potential combination with an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline shares for every Euronav share, the companies said in the statement. That would result in Euronav shareholders owning about 59 percent of the combined entity and Frontline investors holding 41 percent.

The proposal has been unanimously approved by the boards of both Frontline and Euronav.

Should the deal go ahead, the combined group would continue under the name Frontline and still operate from Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Greece and the United States. Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop would take the same position at the merged company.

The new entity would have 69 very large crude carriers and 57 Suezmax vessels. It would be capable of carrying about 225 million barrels of oil, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from Clarkson Research Services.

— Bloomberg News

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than forecast, showing that employers are retaining workers in an increasingly tight labor market. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 5,000 to 166,000 in the week ended April 2, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The level matched the lowest in 54 years. Continuing claims for state benefits rose marginally to 1.52 million in the week ended March 26. The drop in first-time applications is yet another sign of positive momentum in the labor market.

Walmart is ramping up pay for its truckers as it seeks to shore up staffing amid a nationwide rush to hire drivers. In-house truck drivers will now be able to earn between $95,000 and $110,000 in their first year at the company, a Walmart spokeswoman said Thursday. At the high end, that's 26 percent higher than the previous average pay for newly hired drivers. Veterans of the Walmart Private Fleet can earn even more, the company said in a statement. Walmart is boosting efforts to attract and retain truckers as employers across the country struggle to keep their 18-wheelers rolling.

— From news services

