Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after more than 100 reports of burning, melting

Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Best Buy is recalling 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens in the United States and Canada after more than 100 reports of them burning, melting or catching fire, safety regulators announced. The 104 incidents involving the retailer’s Insignia brand included seven reports of minor property damage and two injuries, including to a child’s leg, according to a notice Thursday from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Air Fryers, which can be used to quickly cook food without the preheating time of an oven or the oily mess that can come from traditional frying, have grown in popularity in recent years. Britain-based Market Research Reports said the global market for air and deep fryers hit $1.3 billion in 2020.

The CPSC advised customers to immediately stop using the devices and return them to Best Buy for a refund, which is to be offered in the form of a $50 credit. The fryers, which are manufactured in China, retail from $30 to $150 depending on the model.

A Best Buy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The air fryers covered by the recall have the model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

Qualifying consumers can register for a refund online.

— Aaron Gregg

Exxon LGBTQ flag policy draws criticism

ExxonMobil plans to prohibit the LGBTQ rights flag from being flown outside its offices during Pride month in June, prompting a furious backlash from Houston-based employees.

Exxon updated company guidance on what flags can be displayed outside its offices, banning “external position flags” such as Pride and Black Lives Matter, according to the policy seen by Bloomberg News. In response, members of Exxon’s Pride Houston Chapter are refusing to represent the company at the city’s June 25 Pride celebration, according to an employee group email also seen by Bloomberg.

“Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown at our facilities” last year, Exxon’s Pride Houston employee group wrote in the email Thursday. “PRIDE was informed the justification was centered on the need for the corporation to maintain ‘neutrality.’ ”

The dispute comes as employees, investors and customers increasingly push America’s biggest corporations to take stances on social issues such as LGBTQ rights, racial equality and abortion.

“The updated flag protocol is intended to clarify the use of the ExxonMobil branded company flag and not intended to diminish our commitment to diversity and support for employee resource groups,” Tracey Gunnlaugsson, vice president of human resources, said in a statement. “We’re committed to keeping an open, honest, and inclusive workplace for all of our employees, and we’re saddened that any employee would think otherwise.”

— Bloomberg News

The Humane Society is asking U.S. securities regulators to investigate McDonald's over the burger chain's alleged "dissemination of false or misleading information" regarding the treatment of pigs in the company's supply chain. In February, McDonald's said that by the end of 2022 it expected 85 percent to 90 percent of its pork in the United States to come "from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy." But the Humane Society challenged that claim in a complaint filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying McDonald's recent proxy filing confirms that pigs are still kept in such cages for weeks early in their pregnancies. McDonald's had no immediate comment Friday.

A U.S. judge on Friday refused to block TurboTax maker Intuit from running ads for "free" tax filing that the Federal Trade Commission said deceived millions of taxpayers. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco found the risk of future harm "attenuated" because the main April 18 tax filing deadline has already passed, most taxpayers have filed their taxes, and Intuit said it has largely finished advertising for this tax season. The judge also said Intuit had removed several of the more "plausibly deceptive" ads.

— From news services

