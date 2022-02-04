Britain's competition regulator said Friday that it had fined Facebook owner Meta $2 million over fresh issues regarding its purchase of Giphy, a sanction that the U.S. firm said it would accept. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years, investigating their dominance of markets such as digital advertising and seeking to block the Facebook-Giphy deal. The CMA ordered Meta to sell the animated-images platform, which it acquired for a reported $400 million in May 2020, after it decided that the remedies offered by the U.S. company did not answer its concerns about the impact on digital advertising.