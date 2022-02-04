Biden’s move includes an exemption for imported two-sided, or bifacial, panels that are widely used in utility-scale solar projects. The exclusion was first granted by Trump, and though he later tried to eliminate it, the exemption remains in place.
Biden faces dueling priorities on solar power. The president’s goals for slashing carbon dioxide emissions depend on boosting renewable power in the United States. Yet tariffs that help U.S. panel-makers compete with Chinese rivals can make it more expensive to reach renewable targets.
The exemption for two-sided panels — previously decried by some domestic-manufacturing advocates as a loophole — could ensure steady low-cost imports of those devices.
— Bloomberg News
LEGAL
Court orders new trial in Apple patent case
A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a jury verdict ordering Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its WiFi technology patents, and ordered a new trial on damages.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the January 2020 award by the federal jury in Los Angeles, one of the largest ever in a patent case, was “legally unsupportable.”
It also upheld the jury’s findings that Apple and Broadcom infringed two Caltech patents, and ordered a new trial on whether they infringed a third patent.
Caltech had sued Apple and Broadcom in May 2016, alleging that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other devices using Broadcom chips infringed its data transmission patents.
The jury had ordered Apple to pay Caltech $837.8 million and Broadcom to pay an additional $270.2 million.
Caltech spokeswoman Shayna Chabner said the Pasadena, Calif.-based school was confident that the value of its patents would be “fully recognized” at a new damages trial.
Apple is a major purchaser of Broadcom chips, and in January 2020 it reached a $15 billion supply agreement that ends in 2023. Broadcom has estimated that 20 percent of its revenue comes from Apple.
Caltech’s damages model was based on an argument that the school could have simultaneously negotiated a license with Apple for devices containing Broadcom chips and a license with Broadcom for chips used elsewhere.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Royal Dutch Shell has made an oil discovery in Namibia, an area where previous explorers largely failed to find commercial resources. Searching for oil and gas in the waters of the southwest African nation has been compared to the early days of exploration in the North Sea, where a number of wells were drilled before any significant discoveries were made.
Nearly 80 scientists and academics, including a former U.S. energy secretary, on Thursday urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to delay closure of the state's remaining nuclear plant to comply with state laws on fighting global warming. Faced with rising costs for operating the plant's two reactors, the utility PG&E decided in 2016 to allow their licenses to expire in 2024 and 2025, which would close the last nuclear plant in the state.
Britain's competition regulator said Friday that it had fined Facebook owner Meta $2 million over fresh issues regarding its purchase of Giphy, a sanction that the U.S. firm said it would accept. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years, investigating their dominance of markets such as digital advertising and seeking to block the Facebook-Giphy deal. The CMA ordered Meta to sell the animated-images platform, which it acquired for a reported $400 million in May 2020, after it decided that the remedies offered by the U.S. company did not answer its concerns about the impact on digital advertising.
— From news services