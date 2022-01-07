Volkswagen is giving workers at its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., a 10 percent pay raise as the omicron variant of the coronavirus stretches an already tight labor market, the head of its U.S. business said. The German automaker on Friday reported U.S. sales of 375,030 vehicles for 2021, a 15 percent jump from the prior year. The performance was led by the Atlas, its three-row SUV made in Chattanooga, and the Tiguan midsize SUV. VW delivered 16,742 units of its electric ID.4 SUV, which it plans to begin building in Chattanooga.