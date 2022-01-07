The ruling, under California’s powerful environmental law, also represents a major victory for environmentalists opposed to new housing and business projects in areas with extreme wildfire risks.
On Tuesday, Lake County Judge J. David Markham agreed with environmentalists and the state that Lake County planners signed off on the development’s environmental documents without accounting for what would happen if a fast-moving fire erupted and the resort’s workers and guests all tried to leave the area at once.
“A significant number of wildfire related deaths in California occur during attempts to evacuate,” the judge wrote.
Officials with Lotusland Investment Holdings, the group building the Guenoc project, said they were reviewing the ruling.
— Sacramento Bee
ENERGY
Electricity prices surge in East with cold snap
Electricity prices are surging on power grids from Virginia to Maine as homeowners crank up heaters to combat freezing temperatures.
New York City’s spot price briefly spiked to $1,280.60 per megawatt-hour at 11 a.m. Friday before settling between $200 and $300, according to the grid operator’s website. New England prices tripled in the late morning from a day earlier, touching $286. Prices in New Jersey and Philadelphia topped $100. Prices in the region at this time of year typically range between $40 and $70 per megawatt-hour.
Demand came in above the grid operators’ forecasts as a nor’easter swept into the region after blanketing Washington with snow for a second time this week. New England is especially vulnerable to price spikes because it’s at the end of the natural gas pipeline and has to rely on costly imports. Natural gas is the main fuel for power plants.
Power prices across the Midwest popped to about $100 a megawatt-hour on the central U.S. grid run by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). That was three times more expensive than prices on the grid’s Gulf Coast region.
“The entire MISO footprint is experiencing very cold temperatures this morning, which led to a higher-than-expected load,” spokesman Brandon Morris said in an email.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
A U.S. judge on Friday allowed Purdue Pharma to immediately challenge her rejection of legal protections for Sackler family members who own the OxyContin maker, protections that were key to its bankruptcy reorganization plan. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon's ruling means Purdue will have another shot at keeping intact a $4.5 billion opioid litigation settlement at the heart of the company's plan. McMahon had reversed a bankruptcy judge's order approving the deal in December. The settlement provides "nondebtor releases" that shield the Sacklers against future opioid-related lawsuits.
Volkswagen is giving workers at its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., a 10 percent pay raise as the omicron variant of the coronavirus stretches an already tight labor market, the head of its U.S. business said. The German automaker on Friday reported U.S. sales of 375,030 vehicles for 2021, a 15 percent jump from the prior year. The performance was led by the Atlas, its three-row SUV made in Chattanooga, and the Tiguan midsize SUV. VW delivered 16,742 units of its electric ID.4 SUV, which it plans to begin building in Chattanooga.
Walt Disney has been approved for a patent to project moving 3-D images on objects to interact with theme park visitors, making it easier to create interactive attractions throughout its parks. The U.S. Patent Office approved the patent for Disney Enterprises last month for a technology described as a "Virtual-World Simulator." Disney officials say they have no immediate plans to use the technology.
— From news services
