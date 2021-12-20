The U.S. Medicare program, which pays for health services for people over 65 years, has scheduled a January meeting for a national policy for the drug, making reimbursement more difficult in the interim.
Biogen’s $56,000 per year treatment price for an average weight person was seen as a significant cost burden on Medicare, which covers more than 60 million people.
The company said it hoped the new annual price of $28,200 will expand access to the drug among patients.
Biogen has been betting on Aduhelm, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, to buffer a hit from its main revenue drivers facing rising competition.
Aduhelm brought in sales of $300,000 in the latest quarter, missing analysts’ estimates.
Biogen said that with insurance coverage and access to diagnostics and specialized centers roughly 50,000 patients may begin treatment with Aduhelm in 2022.
The FDA had initially approved the drug for all Alzheimer’s patients, but later the agency recommended its use only in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia.
—Reuters
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
U.S. backs away from Spanish olive tariff
President Biden closed another chapter on his predecessor’s trade disputes with the European Union by declining to appeal an adverse World Trade Organization ruling over American tariffs on Spanish olives.
During a WTO dispute meeting in Geneva on Monday, the United States agreed to adopt the ruling, which found that the United States imposed illegal anti-subsidy duties on Spanish olives. Washington had the option of appealing it to the WTO’s — currently nonfunctional — appellate body.
The move sidesteps a potentially damaging fight with the E.U. and caps a year of transatlantic peacemaking on trade, which resulted in the suspension of tariffs on about $22 billion of two-way trade stemming from Trump-era disputes over steel and aluminum, and aircraft subsidies to Airbus and Boeing.
Had the United States appealed the ruling, it could have sparked a fresh trade spat between Washington and Brussels.
The United States will now roll back its countervailing duties, which are as high as 27 percent, on various Spanish olive producers, including Aceitunas Guadalquivir, Agro Sevilla Aceitunas S. Coop And; and Angel Camacho Alimentacion, among others.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has banned imports from Malaysian glove manufacturer Brightway Group over suspected forced labor practices, the agency said on Monday. It is the sixth ban in 18 months on a Malaysian company, and the fifth from the country's glove manufacturing sector since September 2019. Brightway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
General Motors said Monday that it is extending a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, through the end of February. The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules after a series of fires. Earlier this month, it extended its production shutdown through late January. GM has also indefinitely halted retail sales of new Bolt vehicles. The suburban Detroit plant halted production in August but conducted two weeks of limited production at Orion starting Nov. 1 to help provide courtesy transportation vehicles for customers during recall repairs.
Carnival said Monday that the omicron variant has hurt near-term bookings but that demand for cruises late next year and 2023 suggest that the impact from new coronavirus variants could be short-lived. The fast-spreading omicron variant has been a cause of concern globally over the last month. Unsure of its severity or effectiveness of vaccinations against it, people are reassessing their immediate travel plans. New restrictions could hit cruises operators that were slowly recovering.
Walmart was sued by California for allegedly dumping hazardous waste including toxic cleaning supplies, pesticides and batteries in local landfills. The complaint accusing Walmart of unlawfully disposing of waste since 2015 was announced Monday by state Attorney General Rob Bonta (D). Inspections by the state in 2015 showed that Walmart continued to illegally dispose waste after it reached a $25 million settlement with the state in 2010 over waste management, Bonta said. Walmart didn't immediately respond to the suit.
— From news services