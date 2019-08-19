CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin founder claims draw skepticism

Jeff Garzik used to exchange emails with Satoshi Nakamoto before the pseudonymous creator of bitcoin disappeared years ago. He doubts Satoshi is about to resurface again.

When an Internet posting Sunday claimed to come from Satoshi and promised to reveal his or her true identity on Tuesday, Garzik read it. His verdict: “The writing style does not strike me as the same,” said Garzik, co-founder of Bloq, which develops blockchain technology for use by companies.

The post recounted a backstory that led to the creation of bitcoin. The installment is supposed to be the first in a three-part series that will culminate with Satoshi’s identity being revealed. The first post only contained publicly available information, said Garzik, who says he hears from would-be Satoshis on a regular basis.

“I actually get this every couple of months — a new fraud every couple of months,” Garzik said. “Usually it’s either information, or it’s a common scam: ‘All my Bitcoins are locked up, send me some of yours.’ ”

Multiple people have claimed to be Satoshi over the years, and many others have been pointed to as possible bitcoin creators.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Union wins step in Boeing case

A federal official is making Boeing defend itself against charges it illegally fired workers for supporting a union at its South Carolina assembly plant.

The regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled there’s enough merit to send the cases to an administrative law judge.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers claims six workers were wrongly fired and others disciplined at the plant in North Charleston, where employees build the Boeing 787.

The federal official denied a union claim that Boeing has failed to bargain over a contract.

The union won a May 2018 election to represent about 176 inspectors and technicians. Although a small group, it was a rare labor victory in the state with the lowest percentage of union workers. Boeing is challenging the election.

— Associated Press

FISHING INDUSTRY

'Codfather' banned from U.S. fisheries

The federal government has settled its civil case against a fishing magnate known as the “Codfather,” saying he will never be allowed to return to U.S. fisheries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday its settlement with Carlos Rafael and his fishing captains will clear the way for Rafael’s assets to be divested.

NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver said the settlement “accomplishes NOAA’s chief objective of permanently removing Mr. Rafael from participation in federal fisheries.”

Rafael was based out of New Bedford, Mass., and was sentenced to prison for shirking fishing quotas and smuggling profits overseas.

His arrest sent shock waves through the East Coast fishing industry. He was owner of the one of the largest commercial fishing operations in the country.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Germany's central bank has issued a gloomy economic report suggesting that growth in the summer continued to shrink, raising the possibility Europe's largest economy may be entering a recession. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and Germany saw a 0.1 percent drop in the second quarter, from April to June. In its monthly report, the Bundesbank said with falling industrial production and orders, it appears that the slump probably continued through the summer.

The Natural Products Association filed for bankruptcy protection, citing six straight years of losses and an arbitration with a former chief financial officer. Chief executive Daniel Fabricant said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that the Chapter 11 case will provide a "breathing spell" for the D.C.-based trade group to focus on advocacy and adding members. Founded in 1936, the nonprofit said it has more than 1,000 members which account for over 10,000 retail, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution locations for natural foods, dietary supplements, and health and beauty aids.