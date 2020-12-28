Bitcoin climbed as much as 3.6 percent on Monday and was trading at about $27,260 midmorning in New York. The cryptocurrency has advanced about 270 percent this year.

Bitcoin has divided opinion as its price more than tripled in 2020 amid a worsening pandemic. Believers see it as a hedge against dollar weakness and the risk of faster inflation amid huge stimulus injections, and cite growing interest from institutional buyers. Others question its validity as an investment and point to the digital currency’s history of wild rallies followed by crashes.

— Bloomberg News

MARKETS

Tech takes hit

over Jack Ma probe

Alibaba Group Holding led a second day of frenetic selling among China’s largest tech firms, driven by fears that antitrust scrutiny will spread beyond Jack Ma’s Internet empire and engulf the country’s most powerful corporations.

Alibaba and its three largest rivals — Tencent Holdings, food delivery giant Meituan and JD.com — have shed nearly $200 billion in Hong Kong over the two sessions since Thursday, when regulators revealed an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Ma’s signature company. That marked the formal start of the Communist Party’s crackdown on not just Alibaba but also, potentially, the wider and increasingly influential tech sphere.

On Sunday, China’s central bank ordered Ma’s other online titan — Ant Group — to return to its roots as a payments service and overhaul adjacent businesses from insurance to money management, spurring talk of an eventual breakup.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINES

Southwest says no

cuts in jobs or wages

Southwest Airlines said it would rescind plans to cut jobs and wages next year now that new federal payroll support has been approved, averting what would have been the first layoffs in the carrier’s history.

U.S. airlines will receive $15 billion to pay workers as part of the package President Trump signed into law Sunday. The measure funds employee wages through March 31. Southwest could receive $2 billion from the law, Bloomberg Intelligence estimated last week.

The pandemic forced Southwest to take “actions that we’ve never even considered before in order to save our Company,” chief executive Gary Kelly wrote in a memo to employees late Sunday. “Thankfully, as a result of this crucial aid, we can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that we will not be forced to follow through with those steps.”

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The pound snapped a three-day winning streak as investors pondered the outlook for the service-oriented U.K. economy after a last-minute trade deal sealed its divorce from the European Union. Sterling fell almost 1 percent against the dollar, leading losses among Group-of-10 peers, as analysts pointed to lingering questions over the terms of trade for services with the E.U. under the new arrangement struck last week. Low trading volumes accentuated the move, with markets in the United Kingdom and much of Europe closed for a public holiday.

Goldman Sachs Group is leading a $65 million financing in Echelon Fitness, giving the bank and another investor a controlling stake in a maker of exercise machines as more people work out at home amid the pandemic. The Chattanooga-based company competes with Peloton, Lululemon Athletica’s Mirror, Tonal, Tempo, Icon’s NordicTrack, Hydrow and other connected fitness companies with products such as a technology-enabled treadmill, exercise rowers and bikes more affordable than most rivals.

Ideanomics’ Mobile Energy Global unit, which helps commercial fleet operators procure electric vehicles, said on Monday that it has signed a deal for the purchase of 2,000 EVs for ride-hailing services. The deal was between the unit and its contracting entity Qingdao Chengyang Medici and a joint venture between China’s Didi Chuxing and EV maker BYD. The company said deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of next year. The vehicles are aimed for deployment in multiple Chinese cities where the passengers can hail the cars through the Didi Chuxing app, Ideanomics said in a statement.