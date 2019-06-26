telecommunications

BlackBerry shares fall on slowing sales

BlackBerry shares fell the most in a year after the firm reported that sales from its software and services unit slowed and a recent acquisition contributed less of a boost than some analysts expected.

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter was $247 million, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said Wednesday, up 16 percent from a year earlier. BlackBerry reorganized its reporting units, combining the business technology solutions group with the enterprise software and services unit. Now grouped under the Internet-of-Things division, it reported revenue of $136 million, which was down from $147 million in the fourth quarter.

Steven Li, an analyst at Raymond James, said any shortfall would have probably come from enterprise software because the business technology solutions revenue stream is “typically stable and growing.” Part of the weakness also could have come from a reorganization of the sales division, according to Todd Coupland, an analyst at CIBC.

After BlackBerry’s $1.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Cylance, which closed in February, some analysts were expecting to see stronger revenue contributions in the first full quarter in which the purchase was on the books. Revenue from Cylance was $32 million in the three months that ended May 31.

energy

PES to close refinery after massive fire

The owner of the largest oil refinery on the East Coast is giving the first public confirmation of its plans to close the facility after a fire last week set off explosions and damaged the complex.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions told the state labor department Wednesday that it will discontinue operations Monday and complete the layoffs of about 1,020 workers within two weeks after that.

The company said it is pursuing opportunities to restart the complex but cannot guarantee that will come to pass.

The markets research company FactSet reported that gasoline futures prices spiked Tuesday night after the first news of the refinery’s possible closure. Prices remained high Wednesday.

The refinery says the 150-year-old complex processes 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The company has recently struggled financially.

AVIATION

FAA finds another risk in Boeing 737 Max

Tests on Boeing’s 737 Max have revealed a new safety risk unrelated to two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the aircraft, and U.S. regulators are ordering the company to make additional design changes.

The Federal Aviation Administration discovered that a failure of a microprocessor on the jet could cause the plane to dive in a way that pilots had difficulty recovering from in simulator tests, according to a person familiar with the finding who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

While the problem didn’t involve the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System linked to the two fatal accidents since October that killed 346 people, it could produce an uncommanded dive similar to what occurred in the crashes, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak about the matter.

“The safety of our airplanes is Boeing’s highest priority,” Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said.

Also in Business

Tesla could be on the verge of a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, though the electric-car maker will need to go "all out" in the last few days of the month, chief executive Elon Musk wrote in an internal memo. The company has forecast it will deliver 90,000 to 100,000 cars in the second quarter after handing over just 63,000 vehicles to customers in the first three months of the year.

