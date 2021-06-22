HOUSING

Blackstone to buy Home Partners

Blackstone Group agreed to buy single-family rental company Home Partners of America for $6 billion, betting the demand for suburban housing will stay hot even as the pandemic eases.

Home Partners, which is being acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, owns more than 17,000 homes across the United States, according to a statement on Tuesday. The company gives tenants the option of buying their rental, making it unique among its peers.

Single-family rentals have been a favorite bet over the past year, as real estate investors seek new places to invest during a pandemic that kept Americans away from offices, hotels and malls. At the same time, remote work and school created strong demand for suburban homes by buyers and renters alike, pushing prices up and inventory down.

Investors including Brookfield Asset Management, Nuveen Real Estate and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management arm committed billions in new capital to single-family rentals, which only began attracting Wall Street interest a decade ago.

Blackstone, which built Invitation Homes into the largest single-family landlord following the U.S. foreclosure crisis, has rekindled its interest. Last August, it led a group of investors that acquired a minority stake in Toronto-based Tricon Residential, which owns and operates more than 31,000 homes and apartments.

The flood of investor capital comes as low inventory pushes prices higher at the fastest pace ever, and tenants opt for rental houses over apartments. Invitation Homes posted an occupancy rate of more than 98 percent in the first quarter, allowing the industry giant to increase rents on new leases at a record rate.

Home Partners of America, which received backing from KKR and BlackRock, has a business model that may help its new owner sidestep some criticisms. The company’s leases give tenants an option to buy their home, and Blackstone said it wants to continue the program.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Strong sales growth on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day saw strong online sales growth in the United States on Monday even as supply chain problems and a robust spending appetite limited the level of discounts on popular products like electronics.

Total online sales across all U.S. retailers jumped 8.7 percent from last year’s levels to $5.6 billion, data from Adobe’s Digital Economy Index released on Tuesday showed. Adobe did not provide a breakdown of the data.

Amazon uses Prime Day deals to boost the number of subscribers to the program. This year, the event coincided with the lifting of covid restrictions in many countries as well as stiffer competition from other retailers like Target that are piggybacking on Amazon’s past success. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

On Monday, larger retailers saw online sales rise 28 percent this year. In 2018, sales increased 54 percent and jumped 64 percent in 2019, according to Adobe’s figures.

Analysts estimate this year’s total Prime Day sales will range from $9.5 billion to $12 billion, which would be a record for the event.

Toys, home appliances and electronics saw the biggest discounts, by Amazon and brands, on the first day of this year’s Prime event — but even these were relatively low at 12 percent, 5.2 percent and 3 percent, Adobe said. Prime discounts were set to end just before midnight on Tuesday.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in May that caused a shortage of fuel supplies along the East Coast of the U.S. is the focus of a lawsuit filed by one member in a proposed class of 11,000 gas stations. EZ Mart 1, a two-pump gas station in Wilmington, N.C., buys its fuel from a distributor supplied by Colonial, according to a complaint filed in a Georgia federal court. Colonial was reckless and negligent in "failing to take and implement adequate and reasonable measures to ensure that the pipeline's critical infrastructure was safeguarded," the gas station alleges.

McDonald's said on Tuesday its U.S. loyalty program would be available across the country at participating restaurants from July 8. The burger chain started testing its MyMcDonald's Rewards program, which lets subscribers on its app earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets. It expanded the program last week to some New York City customers.

— From news services