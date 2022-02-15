

The FCC has adopted regulations to foster more competition for broadband service to the roughly one-third of Americans living in apartment buildings, who often have only one choice for a provider. The rules prohibit broadband providers from entering into certain revenue-sharing agreements with a building owner that keeps competitive providers out of buildings, the Federal Communications Commission said in a news release. The rules, adopted on a 4-to-0 vote, also require providers to tell tenants if their building has an exclusive marketing arrangement with a provider, the agency said. Cable providers have argued that curbing the practices cited by the FCC may inhibit investment and deployment in buildings.

General Motors will resume production of the Chevrolet Bolt and larger Bolt EUV electric vehicles in April after the automaker and its battery partner, an LG Group company, found a solution to its manufacturing gaffes. GM stopped production of the Bolt in August and recalled the nearly 143,000 the company ever made because a manufacturing defect at LG’s battery plant resulted in at least 13 fires. The company hasn’t made new Bolts because it had been redirecting limited supplies of new batteries to replace the defective storage system in recalled vehicles.

Facebook parent Meta has settled a decade-old class-action lawsuit over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. As part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, Meta has agreed to delete all the data it “wrongfully collected” during that period. The company, which posted profits of $39.37 billion in 2021, will also pay $90 million to users who filed a claim, after lawyer fees are deducted. According to the lawsuit, Facebook got people’s consent to track them while they were logged in to its platform but promised to stop the tracking once they logged out. But the suit claimed that Facebook continued to track users’ browsing activity even after they had logged off.