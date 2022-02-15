Since 2020, the company has grappled with structural glitches that have turned its popular widebody jet into a drain on cash. More than 110 of the carbon-fiber aircraft have been built but left undelivered while the issues are resolved.
The FAA is imposing the same authority it invoked earlier on the 737 Max by insisting that its own safety inspectors must conduct reviews of each jet before they can be sold to customers, indicating the agency lacks confidence in Boeing’s manufacturing processes.
The action is the latest highlighting tensions between the aircraft manufacturer and its regulator. The two tangled for months over how to redesign the 737 Max following two fatal crashes and the quality of the plane’s construction, and the FAA has issued several civil fines against the company.
— Bloomberg News
Producer prices jumped in January
Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7 percent from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1 percent from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8 percent recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8 percent from December and 8.3 percent from January 2021.
The Labor Department report showed that wholesale goods prices rose 1.3 percent last month from December and services climbed 0.7 percent, pulled up by a steep increase in the cost of outpatient hospital services.
— Associated Press
The FCC has adopted regulations to foster more competition for broadband service to the roughly one-third of Americans living in apartment buildings, who often have only one choice for a provider. The rules prohibit broadband providers from entering into certain revenue-sharing agreements with a building owner that keeps competitive providers out of buildings, the Federal Communications Commission said in a news release. The rules, adopted on a 4-to-0 vote, also require providers to tell tenants if their building has an exclusive marketing arrangement with a provider, the agency said. Cable providers have argued that curbing the practices cited by the FCC may inhibit investment and deployment in buildings.
General Motors will resume production of the Chevrolet Bolt and larger Bolt EUV electric vehicles in April after the automaker and its battery partner, an LG Group company, found a solution to its manufacturing gaffes. GM stopped production of the Bolt in August and recalled the nearly 143,000 the company ever made because a manufacturing defect at LG’s battery plant resulted in at least 13 fires. The company hasn’t made new Bolts because it had been redirecting limited supplies of new batteries to replace the defective storage system in recalled vehicles.
Facebook parent Meta has settled a decade-old class-action lawsuit over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. As part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, Meta has agreed to delete all the data it “wrongfully collected” during that period. The company, which posted profits of $39.37 billion in 2021, will also pay $90 million to users who filed a claim, after lawyer fees are deducted. According to the lawsuit, Facebook got people’s consent to track them while they were logged in to its platform but promised to stop the tracking once they logged out. But the suit claimed that Facebook continued to track users’ browsing activity even after they had logged off.
— From news reports